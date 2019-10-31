Home News Latest Stories PNP mobilizes units in quake-affected areas in Mindanao

PNP mobilizes units in quake-affected areas in Mindanao

By Darwin Pesco
By Darwin Pesco

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday ordered all its regional offices in Mindanao to mobilize its personnel and units after a 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island.

Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge (OIC), gave the order in response to calls for help by affected local government units (LGUs).

A 6.5 magnitude tremor rattled Mindanao anew at 9:11 a.m., the third major earthquake in the southern Philippine island two weeks. The first was on October 16 and the second on October 29.


