PNP mobilizes units in quake-affected areas in Mindanao

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday ordered all its regional offices in Mindanao to mobilize its personnel and units after a 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island.

Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP officer-in-charge (OIC), gave the order in response to calls for help by affected local government units (LGUs).

A 6.5 magnitude tremor rattled Mindanao anew at 9:11 a.m., the third major earthquake in the southern Philippine island two weeks. The first was on October 16 and the second on October 29.