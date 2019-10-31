Zybi Tech Inc. and JCI Manila initiate AFP conference on financial literacy

Zybi Tech Inc. in partnership with JCI (Junior Chambers International) Manila initiated a small conference at Bulwagang Reyes, CRSAFP in Camp Aguinaldo, which focused on financial literacy. The conference was a roundtable meeting sponsored by Zybi Tech Inc., spearheaded by JCI Manila, and attended by 49 AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) men and women in uniform. During the discussions, attendees also shared their thoughts and opinions regarding the subject matter of financial management. The event took a little over two hours, started before 9:30 a.m. with an opening prayer and ended at around 11:30am having snacks together while doing side by side tutorial on how to use the JuanCash mobile app.

First keynote speaker was JCI Manila’s Vice President Mark Lester Toribio who talked about how to manage finances appropriately, focused on the dos and don’ts in spending, also touched on the right mindset in planning ones financial hopes and goals to achieve. Mark was very logical and precise in providing systematic and practical ways on how to do financial planning.

The second keynote speaker was Zybi Tech Inc.’s Product Manager Carlo Vincent Mercado who discussed everything there is to know about Zybi Tech’s product JuanCash, its services, and the benefits that the AFP members are enjoying due to the official partnership. The theme was comprehensive and revolved around JuanCash mobile app services like bills payment, mobile phone loading, cash in and cash out, virtual currency exchange, its growing partners, and scan-to-pay. Most importantly, the special privileges and perks that the AFP members are having the benefit of.

As JCI Manila’s unceasing advocacy to create positive change through developing opportunities, Zybi Tech compliments it by incorporating financial inclusion — especially to those people and communities in the ‘last mile’ that are unbanked and underbanked. Creating an ecosystem for livelihood and commerce, serving all market segments from A to E.





For more information, visit www.zybitech.com