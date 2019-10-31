Chile cancels Apec meet over massive unrest – Palace

AS massive street protests gripped the country, Chile cancelled the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit next month at which President Rodrigo Duterte and 19 other world leaders were expected to attend, Malacañang said.

Quoting Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a text message to reporters that the Apec summit would not be pushing through because of “ongoing turmoil” in the South American country that have left at least 18 people dead.

The Apec summit, which is an economic, trade and investment forum among 21 Pacific Rim countries, including the Philippines, the United States, China and Russia, was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders on November 16 and 17.

Established in 1989, with the Philippines as a founding member, Apec has worked to reduce tariffs and other trade barriers across Asia-Pacific in a bid to create efficient domestic economies and dramatically raise exports.

Apart from Duterte, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are also expected to attend the regional forum.

Panelo said Duterte’s attendance to the regional forum would depend on his doctors’ advice, as well as developments in the ongoing unrest in the host country.





“According to Chief of Protocol (Robert) Borje, they’re still preparing for Chile but the participation of the President will depend on the doctor’s advice,” Panelo told reporters on Thursday.

“We will have to wait for the Chile government to advise us… The health of the President comes foremost in mind and his safety,” he added.

Panelo said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez would represent the President should he fail to attend the summit.

Doctors diagnosed the 74-year-old Duterte of having muscle spasms which caused unbearable back pains.

The pain caused the President to cut short his trip and skip several engagements connected to the enthronement of Japanese emperor Naruhito.

On Monday, Duterte told reporters that he was still suffering from pelvic pain which makes walking difficult for him.

But he refused to say what caused the “muscle spasm,” saying he was advised by his doctor not to speak about his condition.

“It requires a lengthy explanation. Actually, muscle spasm must be precipitated by something. A muscle spasm by itself is nothing really. There has to be something which, ayaw ko munang sabihin sa inyo (I don’t want to tell you yet). But then again it’s connected with the spinal,” Duterte said.