Home Second Headlines Chile cancels Apec meet over massive unrest - Palace

Chile cancels Apec meet over massive unrest – Palace

By Catherine S. Valente, TMT
By Catherine S. Valente, TMT
AS massive street protests gripped the country, Chile cancelled the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit next month at which President Rodrigo Duterte and 19 other world leaders were expected to attend, Malacañang said.

Quoting Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a text message to reporters that the Apec summit would not be pushing through because of “ongoing turmoil” in the South American country that have left at least 18 people dead.

The Apec summit, which is an economic, trade and investment forum among 21 Pacific Rim countries, including the Philippines, the United States, China and Russia, was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders on November 16 and 17.

Established in 1989, with the Philippines as a founding member, Apec has worked to reduce tariffs and other trade barriers across Asia-Pacific in a bid to create efficient domestic economies and dramatically raise exports.

Apart from Duterte, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are also expected to attend the regional forum.

Panelo said Duterte’s attendance to the regional forum would depend on his doctors’ advice, as well as developments in the ongoing unrest in the host country.


“According to Chief of Protocol (Robert) Borje, they’re still preparing for Chile but the participation of the President will depend on the doctor’s advice,” Panelo told reporters on Thursday.

“We will have to wait for the Chile government to advise us… The health of the President comes foremost in mind and his safety,” he added.

Panelo said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez would represent the President should he fail to attend the summit.

Doctors diagnosed the 74-year-old Duterte of having muscle spasms which caused unbearable back pains.

The pain caused the President to cut short his trip and skip several engagements connected to the enthronement of Japanese emperor Naruhito.

On Monday, Duterte told reporters that he was still suffering from pelvic pain which makes walking difficult for him.

But he refused to say what caused the “muscle spasm,” saying he was advised by his doctor not to speak about his condition.

“It requires a lengthy explanation. Actually, muscle spasm must be precipitated by something. A muscle spasm by itself is nothing really. There has to be something which, ayaw ko munang sabihin sa inyo (I don’t want to tell you yet). But then again it’s connected with the spinal,” Duterte said.

OTHER STORIES

Second Headlines

La Salle, UE close UAAP 82 campaigns on winning note

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
DE LA SALLE University and University of the East (UE) closed their respective campaigns on a winning note at the expense of separate foes...
Read more
Second Headlines

Esperon: Baghdadi’s death may also affect local terrorists

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NATIONAL Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. on Tuesday is confident that the reported death of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will disrupt...
Read more
Second Headlines

UPDATE 2: 7 reported dead, hundreds injured in Mindanao quake

DEMPSEY REYES -
0
SEVEN persons died while hundreds were injured following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Mindanao on Tuesday morning, almost two weeks since the southern...
Read more
Second Headlines

Magnitude 6.6 hits Cotabato anew

DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
A magnitude 6.6 quake hits North Cotabato anew barely two weeks after the Magnitude 6.3 tremor that caused fatalities and damage to structures in...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

SWS: Families victimized by common crimes down in Q3

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ABOUT 1.4 million families fell victim to common crimes in the past six months, according to the third quarter survey by the Social Weather...
Read more

New LPA affects Visayas, Mindanao

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER low pressure area (LPA) off the coast of the eastern part of the country is affecting Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau...
Read more

ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Hong Kong launched its 14th edition of the ECO Expo Asia at the AsiaWorld Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019. Organized by the Hong Kong...
Read more

Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

Latest Stories CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends,...
Read more

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Latest Stories Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, "to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.