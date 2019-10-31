Earthquake damages hotel, 2 bridges, condo in Kidapawan, Davao cities

A hotel in Kidapawan City and two major bridges and a condominium in Davao City suffered early damage from a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao on Thursday morning, local authorities said.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said in a press conference that the Bankerohan bridge sustained cracks while Bolton was now limited to vehicles weighing 20 tons or less.

In a televised press conference, Duterte-Carpio said the two bridges were being assessed by the city engineer’s office and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and advised her constituents to avoid them, especially Bolton.

A condominium in Davao City, the Ecoland 4000, collapsed after the tremor, injuring nine of its residents, eight of whom were treated on site while the other was rushed to the hospital, Duterte-Carpio said.

She said the building had been condemned and all occupants have been informed about it.





The Central 911 of Davao City also checked the third floor up to the rooftop of the establishment to check for occupants who may be trapped but, so far, found none.

In Kidapawan City, photos of a tilted Eva Hotel, with its columns slanted in all directions, were posted on social media.

Mark Timbal, spokesman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), said there were no persons trapped inside the hotel.

Quoting initial reports, Timbal said there were people who were trapped in a clinic at the back of the hotel but, as of posting time, were “evacuated to safe areas.”