Magnitude 6.5 quake shakes Cotabato anew – Phivolcs

By DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ
ANOTHER magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook Cotabato on Thursday morning, the fourth strong quake in the area in two weeks, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs recorded the epicenter of the quake at 33 kilometers northeast of Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:11 a.m. It was tectonic in origin and had a shallow depth of 2 kilometers.

Intensity 7 was recorded in Tulunan, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; and Bansalan, Davao del Sur. Intensity 6 was recorded in Matanao, Davao Del Sur.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage were expected.

In a radio interview on dzMM, Psalmer Bernalte of the Eva’s Hotel City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office Kidapawan City said a hotel named “Eva’s Hotel” collapsed.

No other details are available as of postong time.


Loading...

