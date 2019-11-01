Home Business Top Business M3 growth picks up amid lending expansion

M3 growth picks up amid lending expansion

By Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT
By Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT

GROWTH in the country’s money supply accelerated in September amid the steady expansion of bank lending, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Thursday.

In a statement, the central bank said domestic liquidity or M3 expanded by 7.7 percent year-on-year to P12.03 trillion, faster than August’s revised 6.3 percent. Month-on-month and seasonally adjusted, M3 increased by 1.5 percent.

Domestic claims grew at a quicker pace at 7.5 percent from August’s revised 7.1 percent, mainly on “the sustained growth in credit to the private sector,” it added.

Net claims on the central government grew at a faster 6 percent from the revised 2.4 percent the month before, “reflecting the increased borrowings by the national government,” the BSP said.

Net foreign assets in peso terms, meanwhile, expanded by 8.3 percent from the previous month’s 8.9-percent growth.


Bank lending growth rose at a steady 10.5 percent in September, a rate similar to August’s.
Month-on-month and seasonally-adjusted, commercial bank lending for loans net of reverse repurchase increased by 0.8 percent.

Lending for production activities, which accounted for 87.4 percent of the aggregate loan portfolio, climbed by 9 percent, unchanged from August’s reported growth.

The sustained increase in production loans was driven primarily by lending to these sectors: real estate activities (18.3 percent); financial and insurance activities (17.6 percent); construction (36.2 percent); electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (9.2 percent); and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycle (4.8 percent).

Bank lending to other sectors also increased, except those in professional, scientific and technical activities (-35.7 percent) and other community, social and personal activities (-39.8 percent).

Household consumption loan growth accelerated to 26.2 percent from August’s 25.4 percent “due to faster growth in motor vehicle, credit card, and salary-based general purpose consumption loans during the month,” the Bangko Sentral said.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

DBM: Infra spending rises to P100B in Sept

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
STATE infrastructure and capital spending rebounded in September from a month earlier on the back of public works, military and judiciary projects, the Department...
Read more
Top Business

Fed trims policy rate anew; fourth cut unlikely

Agence France-Presse -
0
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Federal Reserve (Fed) slashed its benchmark interest rate for the third straight time on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), but is...
Read more
Top Business

PSEi slides out of 8,000 territory on Fed news

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
A DAY after breaching the 8,000 level, the stock market slipped after investors cashed in on gains following news that the US Federal Reserve...
Read more
Top Business

Increased vigilance vs illicit cigarettes ordered

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
ILLICIT cigarettes from other countries would be under heightened vigilance by the Department of Finance (DoF) after the seizure of undeclared loose Chinese-branded tobacco...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPA off coast east of Mindanao to affects parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) hovers off the coast east of Mindanao on Thursday but is unlikely to intensify into a storm, the state-run...
Read more

Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: As the streaming wars near a fever pitch and viewers are targeted from every vantage point — Disney Plus has the Marvel and...
Read more

Trump to welcome military working dog Conan to White House

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Every dog has his day, just not at the White House. President Donald Trump tweets that the military working dog injured in the...
Read more

Cebu police chief relieved over Misamis Occidental mayor ambush

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Cebu City Police chief was administratively relieved on Thursday to pave the way for an investigation over the killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental...
Read more

Nationals rally to beat Astros and capture World Series

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
HOUSTON: The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history Wednesday by defeating Houston 6-2 to capture the US capital's...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.