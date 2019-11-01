Home Business Business Columns Building a feedback culture in the workplace

Building a feedback culture in the workplace

By REYNALDO C. LUGTU, JR.
By REYNALDO C. LUGTU, JR.

REYNALDO C. LUGTU, JR.

By 2020, millennials will make up more than half of the entire workforce, while Generation Z will comprise more than one fifth, making these contingents the strongest force in shaping the future of the workplace.

Yet, only 30 percent of millennials receive feedback regarding their job performance, despite the fact that 72 percent of employees under age 30 would like to receive feedback on a daily or weekly basis, according to a PwC study. On the other hand, 66 percent of Gen Z needs feedback from their supervisor every few weeks to stay at their job, and 40 percent of those want an interaction with their boss to be daily or several times each day, according to the State of Gen Z Annual Research Study.

That’s why many of the global companies, such as Accenture, Amazon, Adobe, Deloitte, Google, Netflix, among others, have opted to adopt a “more fluid system, in which employees receive timely feedback from their managers on an ongoing basis following assignments,” instead of the lengthy annual performance reviews.

These highlight the need for managers to rethink how they give feedback to their team members. With the accelerating change and unpredictability taking place in the business environment, the workplace puts a premium on an organization’s ability to anticipate, adapt and act on change.


Hence, performance feedback is one of the essential tools any leader should utilize to quickly change the behavior of their employees for better job performance, and to build the alignment and trust that is needed to energize and empower their teams. And employees and business leaders are in agreement.

In our study of local organizations, practically all of employees and managers agree that employees improve their job performance when they receive feedback, may it be verbal or written, from their managers. But interestingly, half of the millennial and Gen Z employees receive feedback only twice a year, which is aligned to the traditional performance review cycles that happen in two semesters of the year; and less than a third of the employees receive at least one feedback from their managers per week.

Why is there a difference in how the younger generation employees perceive how they get feedback versus how managers give feedback? One reason is habit. Managers who are mostly Gen Xers are used to the traditional once or twice a year performance reviews where they give feedback to their employees. This was the norm in the 1980s and 1990s when the business environment was more stable and less competitive.

There is also lack of appreciation from managers on how frequent and regular feedback to their employees result in improved job performance. In fact, close to half of the managers in the organizations we studied said they find it difficult to find time in providing verbal and/or written feedback to their employees, and close to one-third do not give feedback to their employees during or after projects.

How we address this to create a feedback culture in organizations entails a four-step process of changing the behavior of managers.

First is training. This is where managers and employees are immersed in the what, why and how of providing performance feedback. Also, the need to build a trusting and open work environment should be imparted to the target participants.

Second is reminding. Drawing from concepts of the book The Power of Habit, to start changing behavior, there has to be cues or reminders that trigger the person to perform the desired behavior. A manager can use basic technology to put reminders in his or her calendar on when to give regular feedback to employees. But there are more already more advanced technologies that leverage on artificial intelligence to prompt manager and peer feedback based on who employees work with most often.

Third is monitoring. This is where methods are used to monitor whether managers are delivering honest, effective performance feedback to their subordinates.

Fourth is rewarding. This is where reward mechanisms are employed for managers to deliver honest and effective performance feedback to their teams.

These four steps will promote the habit of giving frequent feedback to employees, until it becomes a habit and ultimately part of the organization’s culture.

There’s a business case for building a feedback culture in organizations. A performance feedback culture has strong effects on organizational financial success in addition to other positive consequences, based on the recent study of the Institute for Corporate Productivity.

The author is the chief executive officer of Hungry Workhorse Consulting, a digital and culture transformation firm. He is the chairman of the Information and Communications Technology Committee of the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines. He teaches strategic management in the MBA Program of De La Salle University. The author may be emailed at [email protected]

OTHER STORIES

Business Columns

How does Citira-proposed tax incentives rationalization work?

EUNEY MARIE MATA-PEREZ -
0
So much has been written about the rationalization of tax incentives under the proposed Comprehensive Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (Citira) or House...
Read more
Business Columns

Did ‘The Good One’ lose?

VINCENT POZON -
0
It couldn’t get any weirder. You could say it is the strangest of situations any incumbent politician could ever be in. It was as...
Read more
Business Columns

How to be financially independent in a relationship

RICKY PUBLICO -
0
THIS question is only for those who are in a relationship: If, knock on wood, your relationship ended today, would you be able to...
Read more
Business Columns

The ‘New Thinking’ to expand agri exports

Dr. William Dar -
0
Second of two parts What type of future rice farmers could expect now that the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Program (RCEP) is in high gear? I could...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPA off coast east of Mindanao to affects parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) hovers off the coast east of Mindanao on Thursday but is unlikely to intensify into a storm, the state-run...
Read more

Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: As the streaming wars near a fever pitch and viewers are targeted from every vantage point — Disney Plus has the Marvel and...
Read more

Trump to welcome military working dog Conan to White House

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Every dog has his day, just not at the White House. President Donald Trump tweets that the military working dog injured in the...
Read more

Cebu police chief relieved over Misamis Occidental mayor ambush

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Cebu City Police chief was administratively relieved on Thursday to pave the way for an investigation over the killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental...
Read more

Nationals rally to beat Astros and capture World Series

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
HOUSTON: The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history Wednesday by defeating Houston 6-2 to capture the US capital's...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.