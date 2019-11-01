Home News Latest Stories 2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night.

Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46, were wounded in the shooting incident that happened at 7:45 p.m.

Investigation showed that Talingdan tried to flag down a motorcycle rider who was not allowed to pass the expressway.

The driver refused to stop which resulted in a brief chase.

Police said that while chasing the suspect, Talingdan sought the help of Delos Santos until they cornered him.


Police said when the two were about to arrest the unidentified rider, he pulled out a gun and fired before escaping via the Bicutan exit. The victims were rush to Parañaque Doctor’s Hospital.

Recovered from the crime scene were two shells from a 9-mm caliber pistol. JAN ARCILLA

 

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more
Latest Stories

4 policemen face raps for bringing banned items inside NBP

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
FOUR policemen face charges after they were caught bringing contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said...
Read more
Latest Stories

7 human trafficking victims intercepted at NAIA

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
IMMIGRATION officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have intercepted seven alleged human trafficking victims who were illegally recruited to work in the Middle...
Read more
Latest Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Sarangani; 4.2 in Cotabato

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Sarangani and Davao Occidental, three hours after parts of Mindanao experienced a 4.2 tremor on Friday morning, the Philippine...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more

Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more

2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night. Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46,...
Read more

4 policemen face raps for bringing banned items inside NBP

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
FOUR policemen face charges after they were caught bringing contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said...
Read more

7 human trafficking victims intercepted at NAIA

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
IMMIGRATION officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have intercepted seven alleged human trafficking victims who were illegally recruited to work in the Middle...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.