2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night.

Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46, were wounded in the shooting incident that happened at 7:45 p.m.

Investigation showed that Talingdan tried to flag down a motorcycle rider who was not allowed to pass the expressway.

The driver refused to stop which resulted in a brief chase.

Police said that while chasing the suspect, Talingdan sought the help of Delos Santos until they cornered him.





Police said when the two were about to arrest the unidentified rider, he pulled out a gun and fired before escaping via the Bicutan exit. The victims were rush to Parañaque Doctor’s Hospital.

Recovered from the crime scene were two shells from a 9-mm caliber pistol. JAN ARCILLA