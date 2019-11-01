4 policemen face raps for bringing banned items inside NBP

FOUR policemen face charges after they were caught bringing contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said on Friday.

“Tuloy na talaga ang kaso [The case against them will be pursued],” Sinas told the reporters in a press briefing.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) will file grave misconduct case against the four based on the rules of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM), Sinas said.

The charges stemmed from the results of a test by the Philippine National Police-Crime Laboratory, which showed that the confiscated bottles contained liquor, Sinas said.

The erring policemen have the rank of corporal. The two who were instructed to sneak the two bottles of liquor and 60 rolls of tobacco were senior corporals.





The four lawmen joined 14 of their disarmed colleagues at a holding camp after they caught bringing cellphones outside the NBP, Sinas said.

All 18 policemen, Sinas said, were ordered to join task force “linis” while waiting for the appropriate penalty that would be imposed on them. DARWIN PESCO