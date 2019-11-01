Home News Latest Stories Duterte mulls Robredo drug czar post until end of term

Duterte mulls Robredo drug czar post until end of term

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is inclined to extend his offer for Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo to be his drug czar until the end of his term.

In a chance interview in Davao City on Thursday night, Duterte said he would give Robredo a Cabinet position so that “she will have the authority” to take over all drug-related agencies and bureaus.

“If I would take her in as the drug czar, I will have to first make her a Cabinet member. Then, I will give her the marching orders and the specific functions. All in connection with drugs, kanya (it’s hers),” Duterte said.

Tapos (Then), all drug cases and all things, matters in connection with drugs iyo na ‘yan hanggang katapusan ng term ko (will be yours until the end of my term),” he added.

The President, however, claimed he did not need to put his offer to Robredo in writing, something which the vice president would like to happen first before making any comment.


He also said he would no longer need to seek permission from Congress to get Robredo back in his Cabinet.

Hindi na kailangan (It’s not necessary). I will swear her — I will swear as a Cabinet member. First, balik siya (she should return) so that she will have the authority,” Duterte said.

Ang Cabinet members are alter ego lang ng Presidente ‘yan (of the President). So kung may gawain ang Cabinet member (if the Cabinet takes action), it is as if it is mine. So to make it legal, just a little fiat,” he added.

Duterte said Robredo was too “talkative” when it came to the drug war and “must have the answer” as she regularly criticizes it.

Anong mabuting gawin natin? ‘Yan ang tanong ko sa kanya ngayon, eh madaldal ka sa akin (What can we do better? That’s what I ask her now since she’s more talkative than I am),” the President said.

Sabihin mo sa kanya tanggapin niya. Sisikat siya diyan. Hindi ko nakayanan, baka kaya niya (Tell her to accept it. She’ll be famous. If I can’t do it, maybe she can),” he added.

On Monday, Duterte said he would surrender his law enforcement power to Robredo, particularly to lead the administration’s war on drugs for six months.

This came after the vice president criticized his war on drugs as “obviously, not working” and called for a United Nations investigation on the matter.

The head of the opposition, Robredo doubted the sincerity of Duterte’s offer, saying if the President’s anti-drug campaign were successful, he won’t have to delegate it.

In a statement, Palace spokesman said the President decided to give Robredo a Cabinet position to dispel all doubts on his sincerity after he initially asked her to be drug czar for only six months.

“The President renews his offer to the Vice President to become the anti-illegal drugs czar, with all offices, bureaus, agencies or government instrumentalities involved in the enforcement of the law on prohibited drugs placed under her command and supervision with a cabinet secretary portfolio, to ensure her effectiveness in combatting the drug menace,” he said.

Panelo said the President made this decision after hearing commentaries made by the opposition calling his offer “a trap” since six months was a limited time to solve the country’s drug problem.

He denied that Duterte was only offering Robredo the position to see her fail because she would lack support from anti-drug bureaus and agencies.

“We want VP Leni to succeed, her success being ultimately a triumph of the Filipino people against the dreaded and destructive evil that is destroying the basic fabric of our society,” Panelo said.

If the vice president accepts the offer, she will rejoin Duterte’s Cabinet this time to be in charge of all anti-illegal drug-related agencies.

Duterte first appointed Robredo as head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council upon assuming power in 2016.

However, the vice president stepped down in December 2017 after being told by the Palace to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

19 killed as truck plunges into Philippine ravine

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NINETEEN farmers were killed in the mountainous northern Philippines when a truck carrying them and sacks of rice seeds plunged backwards down a deep...
Read more
Latest Stories

LPA off coast east of Mindanao to affect parts of PH – Pagasa

DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) hovers off the coast east of Mindanao on Thursday but is unlikely to intensify into a storm, the state-run...
Read more
Latest Stories

Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: As the streaming wars near a fever pitch and viewers are targeted from every vantage point — Disney Plus has the Marvel and...
Read more
Latest Stories

Trump to welcome military working dog Conan to White House

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Every dog has his day, just not at the White House. President Donald Trump tweets that the military working dog injured in the...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Sarangani; 4.2 in Cotabato

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Sarangani and Davao Occidental, three hours after parts of Mindanao experienced a 4.2 tremor on Friday morning, the Philippine...
Read more

19 killed as truck plunges into Philippine ravine

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NINETEEN farmers were killed in the mountainous northern Philippines when a truck carrying them and sacks of rice seeds plunged backwards down a deep...
Read more

Duterte mulls Robredo drug czar post until end of term

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is inclined to extend his offer for Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo to be his drug czar until the end...
Read more

LPA off coast east of Mindanao to affect parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) hovers off the coast east of Mindanao on Thursday but is unlikely to intensify into a storm, the state-run...
Read more

Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: As the streaming wars near a fever pitch and viewers are targeted from every vantage point — Disney Plus has the Marvel and...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.