LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

By FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 3 p.m. bulletin on Friday, the LPA was located at 180 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The state-run weather bureau said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula would experience scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Pagasa said the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Cagayan Valley would have cloudy skies with light rains because of the northeast monsoon or amihan.

According to Pagasa, there will be isolated rains for the rest of the country caused by localized thunderstorms.


Meanwhile, another LPA within the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ICTZ) was spotted at 150 km. northwest of Zamboanga City.

