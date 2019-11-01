Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Sarangani; 4.2 in Cotabato

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Sarangani and Davao Occidental, three hours after parts of Mindanao experienced a 4.2 tremor on Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake at 10:33 a.m. was 334 kilometers southeast of Sarangani and Davao Occidental, tectonic in origin and had a depth of 33 kilometers from the surface.

It was an offshore earthquake, according to Philvocs.

In a televsion interview, Ishmael Narag of Philvocs assured that the quake would not have a significant effect on the rest of Mindanao.

“This event is totally independent on what is happening right now in Cotabato,” he said.





Narag said the quake was “more related to the subduction of the Philippine trench in the area.”

No tsunami is expected to hit Sarangani, Narag said.

Philvocs said that aftershocks were expected.

Earlier on Friday, A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled Tulunan, Cotabato anew.

Phivolcs recorded the epicenter of the quake at 25 kilometers northeast of Tulunan and was felt at 7:18 a.m.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 18 kilometers.

Intensity II was felt in Kidapawan City, while Intensity I was recorded in Malungon, Sarangani.

No aftershocks and damage are expected, according to Philvocs. FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO