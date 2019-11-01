US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck parts of the Philippines’ southern region.

“US citizens in the area please contact your family/friends,” the US embassy in Manila tweeted on October 31.

Ambassador Sung Kim, on October 30, tweeted, “I would like to offer our sincerest condolendes to the victims of yesterday’s (October 29) earthquake in Mindanao.”

“To those in affected communities, please stay safe and know that our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Kim said.

On its Facebook page, the French embassy called on its citizens in Mindanao “to check their state of preparation” for the earthquake and of “safety instructions to follow in the event of an earthquake.”





Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koji Haneda had offered condolences to the families of the victims of the recent earthquakes that struck parts of Mindanao and expressed his sympathies to all those affected.

“As an earthquake-prone country, Japan fully understands the hardship caused by such natural disasters. We stand in solidarity with the government and the people of the Philippines,” Haneda said in a statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said it has yet to receive offers of assistance from the international community to help the earthquake victims.

“There will probably be some messages of sympathy coming in. Our offices are monitoring these,” said DFA Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez.

“Offers of assistance usually occur if there is a request made by the affected country or the magnitude of the damage and casualties seem to be beyond the national capacity to respond, but there may also be some offers made regardless,” Meñez said.

On October 16, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tulunan, North Cotabato. The same area was jolted by a 6.6 magnitude tremor on October 29.

On Oct.ober 31, North Cotabato experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter also in Tulunan town.

The island region, specifically, Cotabato, Sarangani and Davao del Sur were struck by at least three earthquakes on November 1. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO