Home News Latest Stories US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck parts of the Philippines’ southern region.

“US citizens in the area please contact your family/friends,” the US embassy in Manila tweeted on October 31.

Ambassador Sung Kim, on October 30, tweeted, “I would like to offer our sincerest condolendes to the victims of yesterday’s (October 29) earthquake in Mindanao.”

“To those in affected communities, please stay safe and know that our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Kim said.

On its Facebook page, the French embassy called on its citizens in Mindanao “to check their state of preparation” for the earthquake and of “safety instructions to follow in the event of an earthquake.”


Japanese Ambassador to Manila Koji Haneda had offered condolences to the families of the victims of the recent earthquakes that struck parts of Mindanao and expressed his sympathies to all those affected.

“As an earthquake-prone country, Japan fully understands the hardship caused by such natural disasters. We stand in solidarity with the government and the people of the Philippines,” Haneda said in a statement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday said it has yet to receive offers of assistance from the international community to help the earthquake victims.

“There will probably be some messages of sympathy coming in. Our offices are monitoring these,” said DFA Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez.

“Offers of assistance usually occur if there is a request made by the affected country or the magnitude of the damage and casualties seem to be beyond the national capacity to respond, but there may also be some offers made regardless,” Meñez said.

On October 16, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tulunan, North Cotabato. The same area was jolted by a 6.6 magnitude tremor on October 29.

On Oct.ober 31, North Cotabato experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter also in Tulunan town.

The island region, specifically, Cotabato, Sarangani and Davao del Sur were struck by at least three earthquakes on November 1. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO

 

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night. Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46,...
Read more
Latest Stories

4 policemen face raps for bringing banned items inside NBP

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
FOUR policemen face charges after they were caught bringing contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said...
Read more
Latest Stories

7 human trafficking victims intercepted at NAIA

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
IMMIGRATION officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have intercepted seven alleged human trafficking victims who were illegally recruited to work in the Middle...
Read more
Latest Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Sarangani; 4.2 in Cotabato

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Sarangani and Davao Occidental, three hours after parts of Mindanao experienced a 4.2 tremor on Friday morning, the Philippine...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more

Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more

2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night. Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46,...
Read more

4 policemen face raps for bringing banned items inside NBP

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
FOUR policemen face charges after they were caught bringing contraband inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP), Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said...
Read more

7 human trafficking victims intercepted at NAIA

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
IMMIGRATION officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have intercepted seven alleged human trafficking victims who were illegally recruited to work in the Middle...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.