Duterte: May observance of All Saints’ Day, All Souls Day’ strengthen bonds, traditions

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has joined the Catholic faithful in observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, with a hope that this year’s observance would strengthen “our traditions” and “our bonds as a nation”.

In his message, Duterte expressed hope that the departed and the saints who enriched the Filipinos’ faith made an impact in the lives of many.

“May this year’s observance inspire us to strengthen our faith and uphold our traditions as we deepen our bonds as a nation,” the President said.

“Let us dedicate our time, skills and knowledge so we may make a positive and meaningful impact on our society while we pursue meaningful goals for our people and country,” he added.

Wishing observers a “solemn and meaningful celebration,” Duterte also called on the Filipinos to honor and pray for the souls of those who have departed.





“In these days of remembrance, we honor our dearly departed loved ones by praying for the eternal repose of their souls and cherishing fond memories of the time they spent with us,” he said.

“We also remember the remarkable lives of our saints who continue to guide us in our daily lives,” the President added.

The Philippines annually commemorates All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day every November 1 and 2, respectively.

Last year, Duterte declared November 1 and 2 as special non-working days.

The President visited the grave of his parents, Vicente and Soledad, at the Roman Catholic Public Cemetery in his hometown in Davao City on Thursday night, ahead of the throngs at the cemeteries on Friday, All Saints’ Day.

The President is known for regularly visiting his parents’ resting place.

In 2016, Duterte was seen weeping at his mother’s grave hours after partial vote tallies showed his unassailable lead in the May 9 presidential race.

His father was the last governor of the undivided Davao. He was also the Cabinet secretary for General Services of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Duterte’s mother was a teacher. She led Davao’s Yellow Friday Movement, which was crucial to the success of the EDSA Revolution that toppled Marcos’ rule.