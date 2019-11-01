Home Second Headlines Duterte: May observance of All Saints’ Day, All Souls Day' strengthen bonds,...

Duterte: May observance of All Saints’ Day, All Souls Day’ strengthen bonds, traditions

By Catherine S. Valente, TMT
By Catherine S. Valente, TMT

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has joined the Catholic faithful in observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, with a hope that this year’s observance would strengthen “our traditions” and “our bonds as a nation”.

In his message, Duterte expressed hope that the departed and the saints who enriched the Filipinos’ faith made an impact in the lives of many.

“May this year’s observance inspire us to strengthen our faith and uphold our traditions as we deepen our bonds as a nation,” the President said.

“Let us dedicate our time, skills and knowledge so we may make a positive and meaningful impact on our society while we pursue meaningful goals for our people and country,” he added.

Wishing observers a “solemn and meaningful celebration,” Duterte also called on the Filipinos to honor and pray for the souls of those who have departed.


“In these days of remembrance, we honor our dearly departed loved ones by praying for the eternal repose of their souls and cherishing fond memories of the time they spent with us,” he said.

“We also remember the remarkable lives of our saints who continue to guide us in our daily lives,” the President added.

The Philippines annually commemorates All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day every November 1 and 2, respectively.

Last year, Duterte declared November 1 and 2 as special non-working days.

The President visited the grave of his parents, Vicente and Soledad, at the Roman Catholic Public Cemetery in his hometown in Davao City on Thursday night, ahead of the throngs at the cemeteries on Friday, All Saints’ Day.

The President is known for regularly visiting his parents’ resting place.

In 2016, Duterte was seen weeping at his mother’s grave hours after partial vote tallies showed his unassailable lead in the May 9 presidential race.

His father was the last governor of the undivided Davao. He was also the Cabinet secretary for General Services of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Duterte’s mother was a teacher. She led Davao’s Yellow Friday Movement, which was crucial to the success of the EDSA Revolution that toppled Marcos’ rule.

OTHER STORIES

Second Headlines

Magnitude 6.5 quake shakes Cotabato anew – Phivolcs

DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
ANOTHER magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook Cotabato on Thursday morning, the fourth strong quake in the area in two weeks, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology...
Read more
Second Headlines

Chile cancels Apec meet over massive unrest – Palace

Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
AS massive street protests gripped the country, Chile cancelled the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit next month at which President Rodrigo Duterte and...
Read more
Second Headlines

UPDATE: Ateneo completes historic sweep, gains outright Finals berth

Jeremiah M. Sevilla -
0
TWO-time defending champion Ateneo De Manila University earned an outright finals berth after completing a historic sweep with an 86-64 decimation of University of...
Read more
Second Headlines

La Salle, UE close UAAP 82 campaigns on winning note

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
DE LA SALLE University and University of the East (UE) closed their respective campaigns on a winning note at the expense of separate foes...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Sarangani; 4.2 in Cotabato

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Sarangani and Davao Occidental, three hours after parts of Mindanao experienced a 4.2 tremor on Friday morning, the Philippine...
Read more

19 killed as truck plunges into Philippine ravine

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NINETEEN farmers were killed in the mountainous northern Philippines when a truck carrying them and sacks of rice seeds plunged backwards down a deep...
Read more

Duterte mulls Robredo drug czar post until end of term

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is inclined to extend his offer for Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo to be his drug czar until the end...
Read more

LPA off coast east of Mindanao to affect parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) hovers off the coast east of Mindanao on Thursday but is unlikely to intensify into a storm, the state-run...
Read more

Apple TV Plus joins streaming wars with Oprah but no library

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: As the streaming wars near a fever pitch and viewers are targeted from every vantage point — Disney Plus has the Marvel and...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 01, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.