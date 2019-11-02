Home Business Top Business Google PH to work with SEC on lending apps

Google PH to work with SEC on lending apps

By Tyrone Jasper C. Piad
By Tyrone Jasper C. Piad

GOOGLE Philippines has vowed to help the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remove illegal lending applications, or “apps,” from its online app store Google Play.

In an interview, SEC Commissioner Kelvin Lee told The Manila Times that “Google has committed to working closely with the commission in dealing with this issue on illegal lending apps.”

This comes after SEC and Google Philippines officials met on October 14 to discuss how to implement stricter measures for the registration of apps on Google Play to counter the increasing number of illegal online lending operators there.

“The commission and Google will further discuss and coordinate on the use of Google’s reporting mechanism to process the removal of these apps,” Lee said.

The regulator has been intensifying its crackdown on these apps, closing 48 illegal operators since September.


The SEC found that these app operators do not have certificates to operate as lending or financing companies.

“The continued operation of such unlicensed online lending activities is thus a continuing violation of Republic Act 9474, [or] the ‘Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007,’ which makes it punishable for any person to engage in the lending business without a permit from the SEC,” an SEC cease-and-desist order says.

Violators may face a fine ranging from P10,000 to P50,000, six months to 10 years in jail, or both.

“We will give updates as our talks with Google progress,” Lee said.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

DoF to ‘discuss’ salty food tax with DoH

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
THE Department of Finance (DoF) is open to discuss the Department of Health’s (DoH) plan to push for higher taxes on salty foods. “We have...
Read more
Top Business

‘POGOs to keep growing in 2020’

Lisbet K. Esmael -
0
The Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) sector will continue to expand next year on the back of the country’s continued resilience, according to a...
Read more
Top Business

PSA: Construction price index down to 1.1% in Aug

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
THE increase in the construction materials retail price index (CMRPI) in the National Capital Region eased to 1.1 percent in August from 1.3 percent...
Read more
Top Business

Globe eyes expanding 5G internet plans to Visayas, Mindanao

Lisbet K. Esmael -
0
AYALA-led Globe Telecom Inc. is looking to expand its offering of Fifth Generation (5G) internet access plans to the Visayas and Mindanao in 2020,...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Read more

Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
Read more

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more

Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more

2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night. Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46,...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.