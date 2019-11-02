Home Editorial Cartoons THE NEW "DRUG CZAR"....

THE NEW “DRUG CZAR”….

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES


OTHER STORIES

Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Read more

Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
Read more

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more

Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more

2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night. Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46,...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.