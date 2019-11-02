Magnitude 4.4 hits Sarangani – Phivolcs

ANOTHER magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck parts of Southern Mindanao anew, following the 4.5 tremor in Cotabato early Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the epicenter of the tremor that was felt at 1:03 p.m. was 153 kilometers southwest of Sarangani and Davao Occidental

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 313 kilomenters from the surface.

The state-run seismology bureau said it was not expecting damage and aftershocks.

There were no reported intensities in other areas, according to Phivolcs. FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO



