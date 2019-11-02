Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato – Phivolcs

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Cotabato province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake, tectonic in origin, struck southeast of Tulunan town at 2:38 a.m.

It had a depth of 6 kilometers from the surface.

Intensity 5 was felt in Kidapawan City.

The state-run seismology bureau said it was not expecting any damage or aftershocks.





According to Phivolcs, this was part of the series of earthquakes that have been jolting parts of Mindanao since October.