Home News Latest Stories Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato - Phivolcs

Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato – Phivolcs

By FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO
By FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Cotabato province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The earthquake, tectonic in origin, struck southeast of Tulunan town at 2:38 a.m.

It had a depth of 6 kilometers from the surface.

Intensity 5 was felt in Kidapawan City.

The state-run seismology bureau said it was not expecting any damage or aftershocks.


According to Phivolcs, this was part of the series of earthquakes that have been jolting parts of Mindanao since October.

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Read more
Latest Stories

Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
Read more
Latest Stories

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more
Latest Stories

Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Magnitude 4.4 hits Sarangani – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck parts of Southern Mindanao anew, following the 4.5 tremor in Cotabato early Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Read more

Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato – Phivolcs

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Cotabato province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The earthquake, tectonic in origin, struck...
Read more

LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Read more

Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
Read more

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.