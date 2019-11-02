We never die

AS we celebrate All Souls’ Day today, let’s remember that our dearly departed have never left us.

They now live in a dimension different from our own.

And to people who believe in hell, there is no such place in the afterlife.

There is only heaven, an R&R (rest and recreation) for the soul after a hard life on earth or other planets.





Many books have been written denying the existence of hell.

I recommend to my dear readers Journey of Souls by Michael Newton and Destiny of Souls, both by Michael Newton.

I’ve read and reread those two books countless times.

I also recommend Saved by the Light by Dannion Brinkley, co-authored by Paul Perry.

If you read those three books — Journey of Souls, Destiny of Souls and Saved by the Light — you will no longer be afraid to die.

In fact, you will embrace death as a matter of course when your time is up.

Below is the foreword to the Journey of Souls: Case Studies of Life Between Lives:

“See Through the Eyes of the Immortal Soul.

“Why are you here on Earth? Where will you go after death? What will happen to you when you get there? Many books have been written about past lives, but there has been little about the ongoing existence of our souls as we await rebirth — until this startling and provocative book.

“When Dr. Michael Newton, a certified master hypnotherapist, began regressing clients back in time to access their memories of former lives, he stumbled onto a discovery of enormous proportions; that it is possible to ‘see’ into the spirit world through the mind’s eye of subjects who are in hypnotized or superconscious state; and that clients in this altered state were able to tell him what their soul was doing between lives on Earth.

“What you are about to read in this book will shake your perceptions about death. Over many years, the author has taken hundreds of people into the spirit world. The 29 cases recounted here encompass the reports of the very religious, the spiritually non-committed, and those in-between — all of whom displayed a remarkable consistency in the way they answered questions about the spirit world.

“Dr. Newton learned that the healing process of finding one’s place in the spirit world was far more meaningful for his clients than describing their former lives on Earth. Journey of Souls represents ten years of his research and insights to help you understand the purpose behind your life choices, and how and why your soul—and the souls of those you love — lives eternally.”

And here are some comments about the Journey of Souls:

“This remarkable, fast moving boo uncovers some of the mysteries of life in the spirit world.” – NAPRA Trade Journal

“Journey of Souls is the first truly new metaphysical information to come out in years. This book is essential reading for anyone wanting to know about what awaits them on the other side.” – Dick Sutphen

“Here is a brilliant and perceptive approach to our next thrust in trying to understand the nature of existence.” – The Association for Past-Life Research & Therapies newsletter Winafred B. Lucas, PhD and Carole Clark, MSW.

Saved by the Light is a gripping story about Dannion Brinkley’s experience in the afterlife.

Brinkley died after being struck by lightning while he was holding a phone in his home.

According to him, as he told writer Paul Perry, he went to the “Crystal City” that Brinkley unabashedly calls “heaven.”

Brinkley’s book became an instant bestseller even before he did a press tour.

“When he started doing interviews, Saved by the Light climbed higher on the New York Times best-seller list and stayed there. Then it began to appear on the bestseller lists around the world. Brinkley’s story has become a cult classic,” said co-author Paul Perry.