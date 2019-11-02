Today’s Front Page November 02, 2019
LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Robredo ‘willing to help’ but won’t be ‘scapegoat’ for lapses in drug war – spokesman
THE camp of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo stressed on Friday that she was willing to help the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte...
2 Skyway officers hurt in Parañaque shooting
TWO Skyway officers in Parañaque City were hurt after an unidentified man shot them on Thursday night. Rexie Talingdan, 30, and Ronie Delos Santos, 46,...