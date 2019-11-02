Home Second Headlines Duterte in Thailand for Asean meet

By Catherine S. Valente, TMT
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte “arrived safely” in Thailand on Friday night to join his fellow Southeast Asian leaders at the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Summits this week, his spokesman said.

“We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has arrived safely on Bangkok, Thailand tonight (Friday), November 1, to begin Day One of his participation at the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits,” Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

In his fourth visit to Thailand, Duterte was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Chief of Protocol Vosit Vorasup, Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Bernardo-Aragon, and the Philippines’ Chief Protocol Robert Borje, Panelo said.

Thailand chairs this year’s Asean Summit, which will focus on advancing partnerships for sustainability.

Panelo said this year’s Asean theme was a “subject matter close to President Duterte.”


“He (Duterte) himself believes in — and has publicly articulated in numerous occasions the importance of — promoting respectful friendships and responsible partnerships, as well as meaningful cooperation, to realize his vision of inclusive growth and sustainable development for the Philippines,” he added.

In Bangkok, Duterte is expected to attend two important engagements, the working dinner and a retreat with Asean leaders, wherein they are expected to talk about pressing regional issues in a more intimate setting.

He is also expected to hold bilateral and pull-aside meetings with several Asean leaders and other world leaders on the sidelines of the conferences.

In a statement on Friday, Malacañang said the President would join other Southeast Asian leaders and dialogue partners “to advance Asean’s community-building agenda, aimed at ensuring greater peace, security, and prosperity in the Asia Pacific.”

The Palace noted that Duterte and his fellow Southeast Asian leaders would tackle regional issues, such as “developments in the South China Sea and other security concerns, particularly terrorism, illicit drug trafficking, and other transnational crimes.”

It added that the Asean leaders would exchange views on pressing issues, among them the “trade tensions, geopolitical shifts, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

In line with this year’s Asean theme, the President and the nine other Asean leaders would explore ways to “further promote inclusive and sustainable development and address the challenges posed by climate change, marine pollution, and other environmental issues,” the Palace said.

Malacañang said the Chief Executive would also attend one-on-one summits with China, the United States, Japan, the United Nations, and India “to examine the current status and future direction of dialogue partnerships.”

It further said that key strategic issues affecting the region’s security and growth prospects would be discussed at the Asean Plus Three Summit with Japan, China and South Korea.

The Palace noted that there would be more than 40 outcome documents anticipated to be signed at the end of the 35th Asean Summit.

“They will serve as blueprints for the region’s collective pursuit of a more inclusive, equitable, and sustainable Asean Community,” it added.

Part of the official Philippine delegation are Panelo, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia, Philippine Permanent Representative to Asean Noel Servigon, and Bernardo-Aragon.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, meanwhile, has been designated as the government’s officer-in-charge to “take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department.”

