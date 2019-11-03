China to provide aid to quake victims

THE Chinese government will donate about P22 million for the relief efforts in areas in Mindanao hit by successive strong earthquakes.

China, through its embassy in Manila, expressed its “deepest sympathy to those affected families.”

It said that Beijing has “decided to donate 3 million RMB (P22 million) through the Embassy in the Philippines to aid the victims and support the disaster relief efforts by the Philippine government in Mindanao and help local residents return to normal life.”

"China believes that under the strong leadership of President Duterte and the government of the Philippines, the Philippine people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homeland as soon as possible," the embassy said.





The EU Delegation to the Philippines also said that “it stands in solidarity with the Filipino people in this difficult time.”

“We are very saddened by the devastation and loss of life caused by the earthquake which hit Mindanao,” the mission said in a statement.

“As major rescue operations are still ongoing, we express our deepest condolences to the friends and families of the victims,” the EU delegation said.

The EU mission’s humanitarian arm is assessing the extent of the damage brought by the earthquakes to determine the aid it will provide to the victims. Bernadette E. Tamayo