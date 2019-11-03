Home News Latest Stories Oil firms cut prices again

By THE MANILA TIMES
MOTORISTS are in for another treat as oil companies will again lower their pump prices for the sixth consecutive week.

Cleanfuel was the first to implement the price rollback on Sunday, cutting the cost  of diesel by 25 centavos per liter and gasoline and kerosene by 10 centavos per liter.

Petro Gazz, Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, and Pilipinas Shell will adjust their pump prices on Tuesday.

Last week, most firms cut the cost of gasoline by 25-40 centavos per liter for gasoline, 10-15 centavos per liter for diesel and 25 centavos per liter for kerosene. Jordeene B. Lagare

 


 

 

