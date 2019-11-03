Home Opinion Editorial Newer nuclear power technology makes sense

EDITORIAL

Newer nuclear power technology makes sense

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

Days ago, the Department of Energy released the results of an SWS survey saying 79 percent of Filipinos would support nuclear power if President Rodrigo Duterte pushed for its development. This is a wise position to take because we should broaden our concept of acceptable carbon-free energy sources.

Before we explain our position, however, we strongly caution against the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. That mothballed facility was designed based on old technology. So much progress has been made since 1976, when construction began at the Bataan plant. Newer technology not only makes nuclear power plants more efficient but also much safer.

One development in this field worth looking into is the Traveling-Wave Reactor (TWR), which is being championed by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates. He is the founder and chairman of TerraPower, which is poised to build this new type of reactor in China. The project has been delayed, however, because of the US-China trade war, but it seems likely that construction will begin in 2020.

What is interesting about TWR is that it can function on waste uranium, which is a byproduct of present-day reactors. Conventional nuclear plants run mainly on enriched uranium, but a TWR requires only a fraction of that to get started. After starting, it makes and runs on its own spent fuel. According to a 2010 article in The Atlantic, “The benefit of this design is that the reactor doesn’t require constant refueling and waste removal. It can run — it is thought — for decades without refueling. This, the companies currently working on a TWR design insist, makes nuclear power safer and cheaper.” And based on a recent Netflix documentary on Mr. Gates, the United States has enough spent nuclear rods to fuel TWRs for several decades.

Conventional reactor designs require uranium rods to be replaced every 18 to 24 months. Finding a safe storage space for the spent fuel has been a point against the development of nuclear plants. But the TWR seems to resolve that issue.


Reliable and green
From a energy security point, nuclear power makes sense. Nuclear power can offer “spinning reserve,” which means it can continue to produce electricity even when the wind is not blowing or when the sun is not shining.

To be clear, the nuclear option can be pursued even as we develop renewable energy sources. But the problem with wind and solar is that they are dependent on the weather to work. In other words, they do not contribute to the baseload supply, unlike nuclear and fossil fuel plants.

The problem with fossil fuels, particularly coal and oil, is that they emit greenhouse gasses. But that is not a problem with nuclear power. In fact, Mr. Gates thinks that nuclear power may be the answer to global warming. Last year, he wrote an open letter to his employees saying, “Nuclear is ideal for dealing with climate change because it is the only carbon-free, scalable energy source that’s available 24 hours a day.” The most credible counter-argument to that does not dispute the “green” benefit of nuclear power, only that it is not enough to replace all the legacy plants that exist and meet the world’s growing demand.

As it is, nuclear power accounts for about 10 percent of the world’s total electricity. Again worldwide, nuclear represents 29 percent of all low-carbon power. And in the US, that source represents 55 percent of its low-carbon power.

Of course, there are arguments against nuclear power, mainly that it is expensive to build. And as that SWS survey showed, few Filipinos want a nuclear power plant in their backyard. Clearly, the memories of Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukishima continue to spook them.

If that is the case, the greatest barrier to embracing nuclear may be public awareness. Nuclear power plants are all over the world. They operate, as they say, out of sight and out of mind. In contrast, the impact of power plants that run on coal and bunker fuel is harmful and palpable. Given the high level of support for nuclear power, it deserves serious consideration.

OTHER STORIES

Editorial

An unthoughtful challenge to the VP and an unthinking response

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
IN announcing on Monday that he was willing to cede his law enforcement powers to Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo for six months so...
Read more
Editorial

Beware of complacency when it comes to earthquakes

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWO strong earthquakes in less than two weeks in Mindanao certainly rattled the nerves of the people in the affected areas, but despite diligent...
Read more
Editorial

BSP should help curb epidemic of online lending

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has its hands full trying to monitor and regulate the exploding number of online lenders, and has asked...
Read more
Editorial

It’s time to clarify the vice president’s role in government

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
WAS Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo merely expressing her personal opinion, or was she doing it in line with her duties as vice...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Magnitude 4.4 hits Sarangani – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck parts of Southern Mindanao anew, following the 4.5 tremor in Cotabato early Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Read more

Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato – Phivolcs

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Cotabato province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The earthquake, tectonic in origin, struck...
Read more

LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
0
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Read more

Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
Read more

US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 03, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 03, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.