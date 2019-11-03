Home Print Edition Today's Front Page Today’s Front Page November 03, 2019

Magnitude 4.4 hits Sarangani – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
ANOTHER magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck parts of Southern Mindanao anew, following the 4.5 tremor in Cotabato early Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato – Phivolcs

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Cotabato province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The earthquake, tectonic in origin, struck...
LPA brings rain to parts of PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories FRANZ LEWIN EMBUDO -
A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to some areas of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical,...
Death toll in latest Mindanao quakes rises to 17, Cotabato declares state of calamity

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
THE death toll from the two recent earthquakes that jolted Mindanao this week is at 17, disaster authorities said, as Cotabato, one of the...
US, France caution citizens in Mindanao following quake ‘swarm’

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
THE US and France, through their embassies, have warned their citizens in Mindanao to take extra precaution following the series of earthquakes that struck...
Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
