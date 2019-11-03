Home Second Headlines 3.9 quake jolts Cotabato

By THE MANILA TIMES
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Cotabato anew on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake was recorded 22 kilometers (km) west of Makilala at 8:19 a.m.

It had a depth of 4 km and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 2 was felt in Kidapawan City.


No major damage was reported and no aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.

A series of strong earthquakes have shook Mindanao over the past weeks, killing 17 persona and injuring hundreds.

Last week, a magnitude 6.6 and a magnitude 6.5 quake rocked Cotabato province and other areas in Mindanao, affecting over 147,000 families.

Glee Jalea

