3.9 quake jolts Cotabato

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Cotabato anew on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake was recorded 22 kilometers (km) west of Makilala at 8:19 a.m.
It had a depth of 4 km and was tectonic in origin.
Intensity 2 was felt in Kidapawan City.
No major damage was reported and no aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.
A series of strong earthquakes have shook Mindanao over the past weeks, killing 17 persona and injuring hundreds.
Last week, a magnitude 6.6 and a magnitude 6.5 quake rocked Cotabato province and other areas in Mindanao, affecting over 147,000 families.
Glee Jalea