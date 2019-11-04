MINDANAO EARTHQUAKES
OTHER STORIES
Loading...
Thousands march for Scottish independence
GLASGOW: Thousands rallied in Glasgow on Saturday calling for Scotland to become an independent country, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon telling the crowds that their...
China to provide aid to quake victims
THE Chinese government will donate about P22 million for the relief efforts in areas in Mindanao hit by successive strong earthquakes. China, through its embassy in Manila,...
Oil firms cut prices again
MOTORISTS are in for another treat as oil companies will again lower their pump prices for the sixth consecutive week. Cleanfuel was the first to...
Magnitude 4.4 hits Sarangani – Phivolcs
ANOTHER magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck parts of Southern Mindanao anew, following the 4.5 tremor in Cotabato early Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and...
Magnitude 4.5 quake shakes Cotabato – Phivolcs
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Cotabato province on Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The earthquake, tectonic in origin, struck...