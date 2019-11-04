Another ‘ninja cop’ dismissed

A police officer who was involved in a drug operation in Pampanga in 2013 and an irregular operation in Antipolo City this year has been dismissed from the service.

Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said Lt. Joven de Guzman, one of the 13 police officers involved in the controversial drug operation that was investigated by the Senate, was the team leader of an irregular anti-drug bust in Antipolo this year.

Other police officers involved in the Pampanga raid were earlier dismissed — Master Sergeants Donald Roque and Rommel Vital, and Cpl. Romeo Encarnacion Guerrero Jr., Staff Sgt. Stephen Domingo, Pat. Lester Velasco, and Pat. Eduardo Soriano 2nd. Darwin Pesco



