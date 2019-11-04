Home News Latest Stories BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

By THE MANILA TIMES
Korean boy band BTS. AP PHOTO

SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South Korean officials said Monday.

The singer’s vehicle hit a taxi in Seoul on Saturday, and both he and the cab driver have since been treated for minor injuries, according to police in the capital.

An official from the National Police Agency told Agence France-Presse that the star was sober when the accident took place.


“The investigation is still ongoing and we are trying to find out if both parties are mutually at fault,” they said.

The accident happened just days after BTS held the finale of a lucrative world tour in Seoul.

BTS is the first K-pop group to top charts in the US and Britain, having performed a string of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Paris, and London’s Wembley Stadium.

The floppy-haired musicians, all in their 20s and often sporting earrings and lipstick, appeal to a generation that feels comfortable with gender fluidity and social media, among others. AFP

 

 

 

