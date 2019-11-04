Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant on December 8 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where compatriot Catriona Gray will relinquish her crown.

A send off was held for the beauty queen at Novotel Manila Araneta City on Monday afternoon.

“[There will be] free lechon here in Manila too for my homecoming,” joked the Talisay, Cebu stunner who recalled how her townmates welcomed her with a lechon festival when she won the top prize at Binibining Pilipinas in June.

“Even my float was designed like lechon,” she added laughing.

When The Manila Times asked how she prepared for the competition given her predecessor’s sterling performance at Miss Universe last year, Gazini confidently replied, “Each of us have different advocacies, and the venue and set of candidates [as well as the judges] are different, so what I can only say is that I’m ready to represent the Philippines the best I can,” the 23-year-old model said.

Sharing Gazini’s sendoff were Resham Saeed and Emma Tiglao will respectively vie for the Miss Supranational crown in Silecia, Poland on December 6, and the Miss InterContinental pageant in Sharm-El Sheikh, Egypt on December 20.

Saeed, who is a Muslim and half-Pakistani, will try to win the country its second Miss Supranational crown after Mutya Datul’s win in 2013.

And just like Gazini, Tiglao also is also gearing for a back-to-back win as reigning Miss InterContinental is Karen Gallman, who was crowned in Manila in January.

Meanwhile, the even also served as a homecoming for Leren Mae Bautista who placed 2nd Runner-Up in the Miss Globe 2019 pageant held in Montenegro last month.