Labor officer gunned down in Manila

THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being driven by Ellen Dacanay late Monday afternoon.

Dacanay, who was assigned at the DOLE’s field office in Manila, was rushed to a hospital but she later died. Her companion was unhurt.

“It is disturbing that a civilian official was murdered in a cowardly manner akin to executions by hired guns. I appeal to our law enforcement agencies to act immediately to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said.

“I join the officialdom of the Labor department in condoling with her family on their tragic loss. We will extend all necessary assistance to the family to serve the ends of justice,” he added. William Depasupil



