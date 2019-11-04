Home News Latest Stories Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being driven by Ellen Dacanay late Monday afternoon.

Dacanay, who was assigned at the DOLE’s field office in Manila, was rushed to a hospital but she later died. Her companion was unhurt.

“It is disturbing that a civilian official was murdered in a cowardly manner akin to executions by hired guns. I appeal to our law enforcement agencies to act immediately to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said.

“I join the officialdom of the Labor department in condoling with her family on their tragic loss. We will extend all necessary assistance to the family to serve the ends of justice,” he added. William Depasupil


OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday. In a statement...
Read more
Latest Stories

Asean leaders snub US meeting

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
BANGKOK: Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in...
Read more
Latest Stories

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
  SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South...
Read more
News

Another ‘ninja cop’ dismissed

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A police officer who was involved in a drug operation in Pampanga in 2013 and an irregular operation in Antipolo City this year has...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Latest Stories Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more

MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday. In a statement...
Read more

Asean leaders snub US meeting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
BANGKOK: Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in...
Read more

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
  SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.