MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday.

In a statement on the train line’s social media platforms, a driver reported smoke emitting from one of its trains at 4:08 p.m. on Monday.

“At 4:08 p.m. today, a smoke emission from one of our trains was reported by our train driver at Santolan Station,” a statement posted on MRTs social media platform read.

“Rest assured that our rehabilitation and maintenance provider, Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy, will conduct a thorough investigation regarding this incident, and implement measures to prevent this from happening again. We will apprise you of further updates. We apologize for the inconvenience,” it added.

No injuries were reported. As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday, rail operations continued but only from from Shaw Boulevard to Taft Avenue stations and vice-versa. ARIC JOHN SY CUA



