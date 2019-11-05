Home Business Top Business ADB opens election for next president

ADB opens election for next president

By Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT
By Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT

Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) has opened the election for its next president on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the multilateral lender explained ADB residents are nominated from among its regional members and elected by its board of governors.

ADB said it accepted nominations from October 1-31 this year.

It noted that Masatsugu Asakawa, currently special advisor to Japan’s prime minister and minister of finance, was the sole nominee for the position.

In October, Asakawa secured the support of the Philippines, with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd saying his distinguished career and vast experience in global financial affairs are key assets that would enable the multilateral institution to craft new strategies in sync with its goal of wider economic inclusion across the region.


Dominguez stressed that Asakawa, who has worked extensively with various international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, would also be able to sustain the ADB’s ongoing efforts to work closely with the World Bank in delivering more efficiently development assistance to the Asia Pacific region.

“We welcome the nomination of Special Advisor to the Japanese Prime Minister and to the Minister of Finance, Masatsugu Asakawa as the next president of the ADB, where his extensive experience in international finance, development and taxation would prove to be a valuable asset in helping the ADB continue reinventing itself and pursuing new strategies to help the region achieve inclusive growth amid a global economic slowdown,” he has said.

Meanwhile, ADB also announced that governors are invited to vote on Asakawa’s candidacy starting November 30, while the result of the election is scheduled to be announced on December 2.

The next ADB president will succeed its current head, Takehiko Nakao, who has announced his resignation in September effective January 16, 2020.

Nakao assumed office as ADB president on April 28, 2013.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

PSEi returns to 8,000 level on US jobs report

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
The local bourse tracked the positive movement in Wall Street on Monday, returning to the 8,000 level again. The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi)...
Read more
Top Business

PH manufacturing PMI up in October

JORDEENE B. LAGARE -
0
THE country’s manufacturing sector modestly grew in October, according to an IHS Markit survey. Results of the survey released on Monday showed that the seasonally...
Read more
Top Business

DTI seals $215M in Japanese investments

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sealed $215-million (P11.18 billion) worth of investments at the sidelines of the recent Nikkei Business Publications’ “Philippine-Japan...
Read more
Top Business

Economy likely accelerated in Q3

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
Philippine economic growth is projected to recover in the third quarter of the year on the back of higher consumer and government spending, analysts...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Latest Stories Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more

MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday. In a statement...
Read more

Asean leaders snub US meeting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
BANGKOK: Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in...
Read more

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
  SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.