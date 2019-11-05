Home Business Top Business Govt debt eases to P7.90T in Sept

Govt debt eases to P7.90T in Sept

By Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT
By Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT

THE national government’s outstanding debt eased to P7.90 trillion in September, dragged by the movements of local currency and net repayment of external and domestic loans, the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) reported on Monday.

In a statement, the Treasury bureau said the amount was a 0.4-percent or P31.39-billion decrease from August’s record-high P7.93 trillion.

“Of the total stock, 33.51 percent were sourced from external markets while 66.49 percent were borrowed domestically,” it added.

Domestic borrowings totalling P5.25 trillion — down 0.3 percent from the August amount — accounted for the bulk of outstanding debt, while external debt declined by 0.6 percent to P2.64 trillion.

Outstanding debt the year before stood at P7.15 trillion, with domestic and foreign obligations at P4.58 trillion and P2.57 trillion, respectively.


“For the month, the lower level of domestic debt was due to the combined net redemption of government securities amounting to P14.37 billion and P0.17 billion effect of peso appreciation on onshore dollar bonds,” the BTr explained.

It noted that the peso appreciated against the US dollar from P52.12 as of end-August to P51.79 as of end-September 2019.

Meanwhile, the BTr attributed the decline in external debt to local and third-currency fluctuations, which decreased the value of foreign debt by P17.09 billion and P7.80 billion, respectively.

A foreign-exchange rate of P51.79 against the dollar was used for the latest data, compared with August’s P52.12:$1. The exchange rate used a year earlier was P54.10:$1.

“These offset the net availment of foreign loans amounting to P8.03 billion for the period,” the Treasury bureau added.

Government guaranteed debt, meanwhile, eased from August by 1.2 percent or P5.84 billion to P484.42 billion in September. It was up 0.6 percent from the year-ago figure.

The month-on-month decline, the Treasury bureau said, “was due to the net effect of local and third-currency fluctuations that decreased the value of external guarantees by P1.54 billion and P1.57 billion, respectively.”

It added that net repayment of domestic and external guarantees amounted to P280 million and P1.57 billion, respectively.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

PH manufacturing PMI up in October

JORDEENE B. LAGARE -
0
THE country’s manufacturing sector modestly grew in October, according to an IHS Markit survey. Results of the survey released on Monday showed that the seasonally...
Read more
Top Business

ADB opens election for next president

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) has opened the election for its next president on Monday. In a statement on Monday, the multilateral lender explained ADB...
Read more
Top Business

DTI seals $215M in Japanese investments

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sealed $215-million (P11.18 billion) worth of investments at the sidelines of the recent Nikkei Business Publications’ “Philippine-Japan...
Read more
Top Business

Economy likely accelerated in Q3

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
Philippine economic growth is projected to recover in the third quarter of the year on the back of higher consumer and government spending, analysts...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Latest Stories Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more

MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday. In a statement...
Read more

Asean leaders snub US meeting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
BANGKOK: Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in...
Read more

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
  SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.