Home Business Top Business PSEi returns to 8,000 level on US jobs report

PSEi returns to 8,000 level on US jobs report

By Tyrone Jasper C. Piad
By Tyrone Jasper C. Piad

The local bourse tracked the positive movement in Wall Street on Monday, returning to the 8,000 level again.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) surged by 1.03 percent or 82.53 points to finish at 8,059.65 while the wider All Shares climbed by 0.92 percent or 44.25 points to close at 4,831.70.

“Philippine shares rose sharply as investor sentiment got a lift from much stronger-than-expected United States jobs data and optimism over the trade negotiation between China and US,” Regina Capital Development head of sales Luis Limlingan said.

It was reported that US jobs increased by 128,000 in October, higher than the forecast of 85,000. Unemployment rate, however, was slightly up to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said recently that both US and China achieved “consensus in principle” for their trade negotiations.


Limlingan added that corporate earnings report by SM Prime Holdings Inc. and Security Bank prompted bargain hunting.

SM Prime Holdings saw its consolidated nine-month net income surge by 18 percent to P27.6 billion from P23.44 billion a year ago on the back of robust mall and residential segments.

Security Bank’s consolidated profits climbed by 18 percent to P7.70 billion in the first nine months from the year-earlier P6.54 billion on higher revenues.

Philstocks Financial Inc., meanwhile, said investors are still anticipating the inflation and gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures.

Consumer price growth eased to 0.9 percent in September from decreasing heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages index, bringing the nine-month average to 2.8 percent.

GDP in the first half, meanwhile, grew to 5.5 percent, which is below the government target of 6 to 7 percent this year.

The Philippine Statistics Authority will be releasing inflation and GDP reports today and November 7, respectively.

Wall street was up. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 1.11 percent, 0.97 percent and 1.13 percent, respectively.

In Asia, Shanghai inched up by 0.58 percent, Hong Kong spiked by 1.43 percent, Seoul improved by 1.43 percent, Singapore added 0.01 percent, Thailand gained 1.30 percent, and Vietnam increased by 0.72 percent.

Tokyo was down 0.33 percent while Jakarta fell 0.21 percent.

In Manila, all sectors ended in the green, with services leading at 1.66 percent.

Over 1.15 million issues, amounting to P6.56 billion, changed hands.

Advancers outnumbered decliners, 120-62, while 41 issues were unchanged.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

PH manufacturing PMI up in October

JORDEENE B. LAGARE -
0
THE country’s manufacturing sector modestly grew in October, according to an IHS Markit survey. Results of the survey released on Monday showed that the seasonally...
Read more
Top Business

ADB opens election for next president

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) has opened the election for its next president on Monday. In a statement on Monday, the multilateral lender explained ADB...
Read more
Top Business

DTI seals $215M in Japanese investments

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sealed $215-million (P11.18 billion) worth of investments at the sidelines of the recent Nikkei Business Publications’ “Philippine-Japan...
Read more
Top Business

Economy likely accelerated in Q3

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
Philippine economic growth is projected to recover in the third quarter of the year on the back of higher consumer and government spending, analysts...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Latest Stories Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more

MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday. In a statement...
Read more

Asean leaders snub US meeting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
BANGKOK: Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in...
Read more

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
  SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.