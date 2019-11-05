10 arrested, P350,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Makati drug sting

ABOUT P350, 000 worth of crystal meth or shabu was seized from 10 suspects in a buy-bust operation in Makati City on Monday night.

The suspects were identified as Niro Rabina, Allan Conception, Raymond Manlapat, Venzen Valeros, Jayson Ongmanchi, Beatrice Donioza, Rosa Donioza, Jayanna Ongmanchi, Jennelyn Flores, and Maria Ronela Evangelista.

All the suspects were apprehended along Camia Street, Barangay Pembo at 9:30 p.m.

Confiscated were 81 plastic sachets of shabu with a street value of P353, 000, two pieces of ecstacy amounting P3,000; two pieces of .45 caliber pistol; 18 pieces .45 caliber ammunition; 15 pieces .22 caliber ammunition; and a glass tooter.

The pieces of evidence were turned over to Station Drug Enforcement Unit for proper disposition.

The nine suspects are temporarily detained at the Makati City Police Station while charges of violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA 10591 or Illegal Possession of Firearms and Ammunition are being prepared against them.





Jayanna Ongmanchi, a 12-year old student, will be turned over to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).