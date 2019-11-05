2 Filipino sailors kidnapped but released after in Togo

JUST days after nine Filipino sailors were kidnapped in the West African country of Benin, two more, along with two other foreigners, were kidnapped by pirates in Togo but were released after, authorities said on Tuesday, November 5.

The unidentified Filipinos, along with a Greek and a Georgian, were offloaded by their abductors who boarded a Greek oil tanker, the Elka Aristotle, 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the deep sea shipping port of Lome, a report from Togo and Greece said.

The report said that a security guard was also shot in the incident, which happened about 3 a.m., Togo time, the report said.

The Greek foreign ministry, in a statement, also said it was “closely monitoring the issue.” RAFFY AYENG



