Customs ask oil firms to have fuel marked before Feb 3, 2020 deadline

Customs Deputy Commissioner Teddy Raval, who heads the implementing office of the government’s marking program, on Tuesday encouraged fuel companies to cooperate with government agencies tasked to implement the intent of the law.

Raval said that oil companies have only until Feb. 3, 2020 to comply.

Fuel marking continues as another batch of Mogas Base Fuel with estimated volume of 11.6 million liters onboard MT Sichem Mumbai was marked at the importer facility of Unioil in Bataan on November 3.

This follows the commencement of marking activities on petroleum products of Insular Oil Corporation in Subic last week.

To date, a total of 94.9 million liters of fuel have been marked at Unioil since it started on October 22. This is equivalent to collected duties and taxes amounting to P719 million.

