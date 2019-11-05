Home News Latest Stories Factory output drops anew

By Anna Leah E. Gonzales
MANUFACTURING output both in volume and value dropped for the 10th consecutive month but at a slower pace compared to the contraction in August, results of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries (MISSI) showed.

Results of the MISSI released on Tuesday showed that the volume of production index (VoPi) declined by 3.0 percent from 1.3 percent expansion in the same month last year.

The VoPi in September however improved from the 9.7 percent contraction in August this year.

The value of production (VaPi) contracted by 2.3 percent from a 3.2 percent growth last year.

The decline was also slower than the -8.3 percent posted in August.


