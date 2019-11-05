Inflation down anew in October

INFLATION dropped further to 0.8 percent in October, the lowest recorded since the 0.9 percent in May 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Last month’s result was down from the 0.9 percent in September and from the 6.7 percent in October 2018.

It also settled within the 0.8 to 0.9 percent forecast of analysts who had been polled by The Manila Times.

“The downtrend in the inflation in October 2019 was primarily due to the annual drop in the index of the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages,” said National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa.