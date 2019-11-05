Home News Latest Stories Inflation down anew in October

Inflation down anew in October

By Anna Leah E. Gonzales
By Anna Leah E. Gonzales
INFLATION dropped further to 0.8 percent in October, the lowest recorded since the 0.9 percent in May 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

Last month’s result was down from the 0.9 percent in September and from the 6.7 percent in October 2018.

It also settled within the 0.8 to 0.9 percent forecast of analysts who had been polled by The Manila Times.

“The downtrend in the inflation in October 2019 was primarily due to the annual drop in the index of the heavily-weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages,” said National Statistician and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis S. Mapa.


OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

Factory output drops anew

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
MANUFACTURING output both in volume and value dropped for the 10th consecutive month but at a slower pace compared to the contraction in August,...
Read more
Latest Stories

Tornado hits Marawi

MASIDING NOOR YAHYA -
0
MARAWI CITY: Having yet to recover from the 2017 siege by terrorists, Marawi was hit by another calamity --  this time a Tornado on...
Read more
Latest Stories

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more
Latest Stories

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

10 arrested, P350,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Makati drug sting

Latest Stories JAN ARCILLA -
0
ABOUT P350, 000 worth of crystal meth or shabu was seized from 10 suspects in a buy-bust operation in Makati City on Monday night. The...
Read more

Factory output drops anew

Latest Stories Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
MANUFACTURING output both in volume and value dropped for the 10th consecutive month but at a slower pace compared to the contraction in August,...
Read more

Tornado hits Marawi

Latest Stories MASIDING NOOR YAHYA -
0
MARAWI CITY: Having yet to recover from the 2017 siege by terrorists, Marawi was hit by another calamity --  this time a Tornado on...
Read more

Inflation down anew in October

Latest Stories Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
INFLATION dropped further to 0.8 percent in October, the lowest recorded since the 0.9 percent in May 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported...
Read more

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.