Home News Latest Stories LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85.

Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Labor and Employment in the current 18th Congress.

Before serving as LPGMA party-list representative, Albano served as chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission and as congressional representative of Isabela.

He was the father of Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio “Tonypet” Albano and Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano 3rd.

Necrological services will be held for Albano at the House on Thursday. REINA C. TOLENTINO


OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more
Latest Stories

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more
Latest Stories

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more
Latest Stories

2 Filipino sailors kidnapped in Togo

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
(EDITOR'S NOTE: The Manila Times is reposting the article below to correct its report that the two Filipino sailors were released. The Filipinos remain...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85. Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of...
Read more

Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area. The GeoAnalytics is...
Read more

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.