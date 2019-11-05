LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85.

Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Labor and Employment in the current 18th Congress.

Before serving as LPGMA party-list representative, Albano served as chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission and as congressional representative of Isabela.

He was the father of Isabela 1st District Rep. Antonio “Tonypet” Albano and Isabela Gov. Rodolfo Albano 3rd.

Necrological services will be held for Albano at the House on Thursday. REINA C. TOLENTINO



