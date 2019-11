ABOUT P36 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy bust operation in Pasay City on Monday evening, police said.

Operatives from the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) launched the operation at 8 p.m. in front of a restaurant along Roxas Boulevard.

Police identified the suspects as Emerson Fernandez, 39; and Peter Lanuzga, 46.

Confiscated were 6 kilograms of shabu and a Toyota Camry.