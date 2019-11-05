Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area.

The GeoAnalytics is a web-based application that shows tsunami exposure analysis and visualization tool of a barangay or village, municipality and province, which can be used in disaster risk management.

Like the HazardHunterPH, which focuses on earthquake risks, the GeoAnalytics generates maps and analytics with graphs and charts using information from the GeoRiskPH. It provides information on tsunami exposure level of population, schools and health facilities. It also calculates the demographics of an exposed population such as age and gender.

GeoAnalytics can be used by planners and decision makers such as national government agencies and local government units for planning against and preparation for natural hazards.

GeoAnalytics would soon be accessed at https://geoanalytics.www.georisk.gov.ph/.





Phivolcs also launched a campaign to prepare for a tsunami event. Phivolcs Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said the public should be aware of the natural signs of an upcoming tsunami through the keywords “shake, drop, and roar.” Shake means strong ground shaking, drop means a sudden change in the sea level and roar is the roaring sound of incoming waves.

Solidum underscored the need for preparedness against tsunamis as all coastal areas in the Philippines may be affected by this event, which are mostly generated by under-the-sea earthquakes and sometimes by submarine landslides or volcanic eruptions. He said risks may be mitigated through community preparedness, timely warnings and proper action. The community must also provide evacuation plans for tsunami events, he said.

The launch was made in time for the United Nations’ celebration of the World Tsunami Awareness Day on November 5 and the 25th anniversary of the Mindoro earthquake and tsunami on November 15, 1994 that claimed 78 lives and affected several towns.

Simultaneous earthquake and tsunami drills will be conducted on November 14. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ