Home News Latest Stories Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area.

The GeoAnalytics is a web-based application that shows tsunami exposure analysis and visualization tool of a barangay or village, municipality and province, which can be used in disaster risk management.

Like the HazardHunterPH, which focuses on earthquake risks, the GeoAnalytics generates maps and analytics with graphs and charts using information from the GeoRiskPH. It provides information on tsunami exposure level of population, schools and health facilities. It also calculates the demographics of an exposed population such as age and gender.

GeoAnalytics can be used by planners and decision makers such as national government agencies and local government units for planning against and preparation for natural hazards.

GeoAnalytics would soon be accessed at https://geoanalytics.www.georisk.gov.ph/.


Phivolcs also launched a campaign to prepare for a tsunami event. Phivolcs Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said the public should be aware of the natural signs of an upcoming tsunami through the keywords “shake, drop, and roar.” Shake means strong ground shaking, drop means a sudden change in the sea level and roar is the roaring sound of incoming waves.

Solidum underscored the need for preparedness against tsunamis as all coastal areas in the Philippines may be affected by this event, which are mostly generated by under-the-sea earthquakes and sometimes by submarine landslides or volcanic eruptions. He said risks may be mitigated through community preparedness, timely warnings and proper action. The community must also provide evacuation plans for tsunami events, he said.

The launch was made in time for the United Nations’ celebration of the World Tsunami Awareness Day on November 5 and the 25th anniversary of the Mindoro earthquake and tsunami on November 15, 1994 that claimed 78 lives and affected several towns.

Simultaneous earthquake and tsunami drills will be conducted on November 14. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ

 

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more
Latest Stories

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more
Latest Stories

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more
Latest Stories

2 Filipino sailors kidnapped in Togo

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
(EDITOR'S NOTE: The Manila Times is reposting the article below to correct its report that the two Filipino sailors were released. The Filipinos remain...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85. Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of...
Read more

Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area. The GeoAnalytics is...
Read more

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.