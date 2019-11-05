Tornado hits Marawi

MARAWI CITY: Having yet to recover from the 2017 siege by terrorists, Marawi was hit by another calamity — this time a Tornado on Monday afternoon.

Nobody was reported hurt but the twister left damaged buildings and structures in five villages here. In an incident report posted on Facebook, city hall said damage to infrastructure was estimated at P720,000.

The affected villages were:

1. Sagonsongan (seven classrooms at Fountain Harvest School in Area 5 totally damaged); 2. Fort (10 houses partially damaged); 3. Bangon (Buadi Sacayo auditorium, 20 houses, a waiting shed damaged and a tree uprooted); 4. Green (12 houses partially damaged and two totally damaged);

5. Barangay Saber (18 houses partially damaged, a multicab partially damaged and a tree uprooted); Residents said it was the first time they saw flying roofs and chairs and tree branches from different directions. Locals first saw the tornado coming from the Basak area southeast from the city before it landed at ground zero, the most affected area during the Marawi siege just kilometers away from city hall.