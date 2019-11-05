Home News Latest Stories Tornado hits Marawi

Tornado hits Marawi

By MASIDING NOOR YAHYA
By MASIDING NOOR YAHYA

MARAWI CITY: Having yet to recover from the 2017 siege by terrorists, Marawi was hit by another calamity —  this time a Tornado on Monday afternoon.

Nobody was reported hurt but the twister left damaged buildings and structures in five villages here.

In an incident report posted on Facebook, city hall said damage to infrastructure was estimated at P720,000.

The affected villages were:
1. Sagonsongan (seven classrooms at Fountain Harvest School in Area 5 totally damaged);

2. Fort (10 houses partially damaged);

3. Bangon (Buadi Sacayo auditorium, 20 houses, a waiting shed damaged and a tree uprooted);

4. Green (12 houses partially damaged and two totally damaged);


5. Barangay Saber (18 houses partially damaged, a multicab partially damaged and a tree uprooted);

Residents said it was the first time they saw flying roofs and chairs and tree branches from different directions.

Locals first saw the tornado coming from the Basak area southeast from the city before it landed at ground zero, the most affected area during the Marawi siege just kilometers away from city hall.

In Bubong town, Lanao del Sur, a beautiful torogan (cultural heritage house) owned by the family of its former mayor Ali Munder was razed to the ground.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Residents said the heritage house could have been saved if the town had a firetruck or one in nearby municipalities.

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

Factory output drops anew

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
MANUFACTURING output both in volume and value dropped for the 10th consecutive month but at a slower pace compared to the contraction in August,...
Read more
Latest Stories

Inflation down anew in October

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
INFLATION dropped further to 0.8 percent in October, the lowest recorded since the 0.9 percent in May 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported...
Read more
Latest Stories

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more
Latest Stories

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

10 arrested, P350,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Makati drug sting

Latest Stories JAN ARCILLA -
0
ABOUT P350, 000 worth of crystal meth or shabu was seized from 10 suspects in a buy-bust operation in Makati City on Monday night. The...
Read more

Factory output drops anew

Latest Stories Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
MANUFACTURING output both in volume and value dropped for the 10th consecutive month but at a slower pace compared to the contraction in August,...
Read more

Tornado hits Marawi

Latest Stories MASIDING NOOR YAHYA -
0
MARAWI CITY: Having yet to recover from the 2017 siege by terrorists, Marawi was hit by another calamity --  this time a Tornado on...
Read more

Inflation down anew in October

Latest Stories Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
INFLATION dropped further to 0.8 percent in October, the lowest recorded since the 0.9 percent in May 2016, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported...
Read more

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.