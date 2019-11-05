A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted the tropical depression at 540 kilometers west-southwest of Iba, Zambales as of 10 a.m. It packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving in an east-northeast direction at a speed of 10 kph.

Quiel, the 17th tropical cyclone to enter PAR this year and the first in November, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours but is less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

For the next 24 hours, Quiel and the frontal system is expected to bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon, Zambales, and Bataan. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may also prevail over Mindoro and Palawan, Pagasa said.

Pagasa also spotted another typhoon with international name “Halong” at 3,110 east of extreme northern Luzon outside PAR. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph.





Pagasa weather specialist Christ Perez said Halong, which was moving in a northwest direction at a speed of 10 kph, was not likely to enter PAR. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ