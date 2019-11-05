Home News Latest Stories Tropical depression enters PH - Pagasa

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted the tropical depression at 540 kilometers west-southwest of Iba, Zambales as of 10 a.m. It packed maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It was moving in an east-northeast direction at a speed of 10 kph.

Quiel, the 17th tropical cyclone to enter PAR this year and the first in November, is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours but is less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

For the next 24 hours, Quiel and the frontal system is expected to bring moderate to occasional heavy rains over Northern Luzon, Zambales, and Bataan. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms may also prevail over Mindoro and Palawan, Pagasa said.

Pagasa also spotted another typhoon with international name “Halong” at 3,110 east of extreme northern Luzon outside PAR. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph.


Pagasa weather specialist Christ Perez said Halong, which was moving in a northwest direction at a speed of 10 kph, was not likely to enter PAR. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ

 

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

2 Filipino sailors kidnapped but released after in Togo

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
JUST days after nine Filipino sailors were kidnapped in the West African country of Benin, two more, along with two other foreigners, were kidnapped...
Read more
Latest Stories

Customs ask oil firms to have fuel marked before Feb 3, 2020 deadline

William B. Depasupil -
0
THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has called on oil firms  to have their fuel marked before the law-mandated deadline to avoid unwanted prosecution. Customs Deputy...
Read more
Latest Stories

P36-M ‘shabu’ seized in Pasay City

JAN ARCILLA -
0
ABOUT P36 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy bust operation in Pasay City on Monday evening, police said. Operatives from the...
Read more
Latest Stories

10 arrested, P350,000 ‘shabu’ seized in Makati drug sting

JAN ARCILLA -
0
ABOUT P350, 000 worth of crystal meth or shabu was seized from 10 suspects in a buy-bust operation in Makati City on Monday night. The...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more

2 Filipino sailors kidnapped but released after in Togo

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
JUST days after nine Filipino sailors were kidnapped in the West African country of Benin, two more, along with two other foreigners, were kidnapped...
Read more

Customs ask oil firms to have fuel marked before Feb 3, 2020 deadline

Latest Stories William B. Depasupil -
0
THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) has called on oil firms  to have their fuel marked before the law-mandated deadline to avoid unwanted prosecution. Customs Deputy...
Read more

P36-M ‘shabu’ seized in Pasay City

Latest Stories JAN ARCILLA -
0
ABOUT P36 million worth of suspected shabu was seized in a buy bust operation in Pasay City on Monday evening, police said. Operatives from the...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.