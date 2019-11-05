Duterte back from ‘fruitful’ participation in Asean meet –  Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte returned to the country early Tuesday from the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, where he called for collective action to address territorial disputes, transnational crimes, trade-related tensions and climate change, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Palace said Duterte had a “fruitful” participation in the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits, where he took part in a series of interactive discussions with fellow Asean leaders and Dialogue Partners “on regional strategic issues and promoting partnerships for sustainability.”

“The President lauded the achievements of Asean community-building, while calling for collective action to address the South China Sea disputes, transnational crimes, including trafficking of illicit drugs and terrorism, trade-related tensions, export of hazardous and toxic wastes, and climate change,” the Palace said.

“In the context of a changing regional landscape, President Duterte urged the United States and China to exercise strategic restraint and continue on the path of inclusiveness and cooperation,” it added.

As country coordinator of the Asean-China Dialogue, Duterte expressed hoped to conclude negotiations on a Code of Conduct on the South China Sea as soon as possible, according to the Palace.





“The President is an open, inclusive, and rules-based order where Asean centrality is an essential element of the regional security architecture,” the Palace said.

“Noting the strategic importance of the South China Sea to all countries within and outside the region, the President stressed that the Philippines, as Country Coordinator of the Asean-China Dialogue, will do its utmost to conclude negotiations on a Code of Conduct (COC) as soon as possible. An effective and substantive COC is essential to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” it added.

Duterte, according to the Palace, also expressed concern over ongoing trade tensions between key partners “that could slow down growth thus undermining food security and poverty alleviation efforts.”

“He (Duterte) called for an open, fair and rules-based international trading system,” Malacañang said.

“He noted that deeper economic integration is key to sustaining growth and called for the conclusion of the negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as soon as possible,” it added.

Amid growing concerns over hazardous and toxic waste, Duterte told Leaders at a Special Lunch on Sustainable Development that “it is not right for developed countries to export their waste to developing countries.

“It violates international environmental law and is an affront to national dignity,” the President added.

Malacañang said the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits concluded with a pledge to further strengthen regional solidarity and cooperation to promote peace and stability in the region and forge stronger partnerships with Dialogue Partners.

“This year’s summit, held under the chairmanship of Thailand, generated a total of 44 outcome documents, including the Asean Joint Statement on Climate Change and East Asia Leaders’ Statements on Combatting the Spread of Illegal Drugs, on Cooperation to Combat Transnational Crime, and on Partnership for Sustainability,” the Palace said.

The Philippines participated in all summit meetings, which include the 35th Asean Summit Plenary, 22nd Asean-China Summit, 16th Asean-India Summit, 10th Asean-UN Summit, 22nd Asean Plus Three Summit, 7th Asean-United States Summit, Special Lunch on Sustainable Development, 14th East Asia Summit, 22nd Asean-Japan Summit, and 3rd RCEP Summit.

But Duterte and some of Asean leaders skipped the Asean meeting with the United States on Monday.

Only Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chairs this year’s Asean, were the heads of state who attended the Asean-United States Summit.

United States President Donald Trump skipped the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits and was represented by national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

Duterte also skipped the RCEP meeting and the Asean Summit closing ceremony on Monday evening.

“President Duterte congratulated Thailand Prime Minister Chan-o-cha on the successful hosting of the 35th Asean Summit and Related Summits,” the Palace said.

Meanwhile, the Palace said Duterte, on the sidelines of the summit, held a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where the Philippines-Japan Strategic Partnership was reaffirmed.

“President Duterte first expressed felicitations on the recent enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. He thereafter took the occasion to convey his sadness for the destruction and loss caused by Typhoon Hagibis, as well as fire that caused the Japanese nation the loss of the Shuri castle,” Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Abe, for his part, thanked the Philippine President for his participation in the enthronement ceremony and his expression of condolences for the loss and destruction caused by Typhoon Hagibis and of sympathy for the fire incident involving the Shuri castle.

“Mr. Abe in turn expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy in light of the series of earthquakes that occurred in Mindanao,” Panelo said.

The Palace official said Duterte also thanked Abe “for granting consent for our plan to open a Philippine Consulate-General in Nagoya, which the latter favorably responded to by saying that he is pleased and honored to have our presence in the said city of Japan.”

Both leaders, he added, likewise touched on subjects of regional and international concern, such as the issue surrounding the South China Sea and the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

“On the South China Sea issue, both leaders discussed the drafting of the Code of Conduct to address tensions in the affected region while on the situation in the Korean Peninsula, both leaders talked about the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s latest ballistic missle launch and the longstanding issue of abduction of Japanese nationals,” Panelo said.

In the domestic front, he said that Duterte and Abe covered a wide range of areas for cooperation, such as the peace process in Mindanao, the Build-Build-Build infrastructure projects, the development of Subic Bay, the dispatch of Filipino skilled labor force to Japan, agricultural trade, the issue of comfort women, and the participation of Japan-trained Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

“The recently concluded bilateral meeting has underscored the stronger strategic partnership between our two nations through the leadership of both leaders,” Panelo added.