Robredo doubts Duterte ‘serious’ on drug czar appointment – spokesman

By THE MANILA TIMES
VICE President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo has neither accepted nor rejected her appointment by President Rodrigo Duterte as co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), her spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a press conference, lawyer Barry Gutierrez said the Vice President did not think that the President was “serious” about the appointment but would nonetheless present her proposals on how to resolve the drug problem on Wednesday.

Gutierrez refused to say whether Robredo rejected the appointment that Malacañang announced earlier on Tuesday when pressed by media.

If Robredo accepts the post, she will be holding it until June 30, 2022 or until her designation is revoked.


