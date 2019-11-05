Home Sports Top Sports LeBron posts 2nd straight triple double in win over Spurs

LeBron posts 2nd straight triple double in win over Spurs

By Agence France-Presse
By Agence France-Presse

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James delivered his second straight triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers won their fifth game in a row for the first time in over a year with a 103-96 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

James finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs six seasons in a row and went the entire 2018-19 season without winning five consecutive games.

“I’m playing injury free. I’m not injured. My quick twitch is back. My speed is back, my strength is back,” James said.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (left) attempts to shoot against San Antonio Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio. AP PHOTO

The Spurs kept it close in the fourth thanks to Dejounte Murray’s 16 consecutive San Antonio points. He made a layup with just over four minutes to play to tie the contest 90-90. Los Angeles then went on a 9-2 to hold off the Spurs down the stretch and get the victory.


“It was about us and how we could execute on the offensive end which we did,” James said. “We held a great offensive team to 40 percent shooting and under 100 points.”

Anthony Davis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who are trying to rebuild their team around James, who also had a triple double two nights earlier against Dallas.

James said being healthy makes all the difference in the world.

“Playing with a torn groin last year — even when I came back it was still partially torn — it was difficult to be able to move and shift like I’m capable of doing that defensively,” James said. “For me I just take the challenge. I love being challenged.

“I put a lot of hard work into my offseason by getting my quick twitch, getting my bounce back, getting may speed back, my reaction time back. My mind has always been there.”

Avery Bradley added 16 points while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard had 14 points each. Howard also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 5-1 on the season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was especially pleased with the play of journeyman reserve player Howard, who is with his fifth team in the last five seasons.

The former first overall draft pick by Orlando in 2004 is past his prime as a starter in the league and appears to be more comfortable coming off the bench.

“He’s bought into his role on this team… he is dominating on the defensive end,” Vogel said of the 33-year-old Howard.

Murray produced 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs, who lost at home for the first time in four games this season.

Rudy Gay and Derrick White added 16 and 12 points, respectively, off the bench, with DeMar DeRozan scoring 14 points and Bryn Forbes hitting for 12 for San Antonio.

AFP

OTHER STORIES

Top Sports

Alaska trades Banchero to Magnolia

JOSEF T. RAMOS, TMT -
0
Alaska dealt combo guard Chris Banchero to defending champion Magnolia for guard-forward Robbie Herndon and big man Rodney Brondial in a trade that was...
Read more
Top Sports

No fight, no pay for Ancajas

JOSEF T. RAMOS, TMT -
0
California: International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas knew from the very start as a professional fighter that no payment will be...
Read more
Top Sports

PH weightlifters boast more athletes for Tokyo Olympics

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) is looking to send a big delegation when the country marches to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. SWP President Monico...
Read more
Top Sports

PSL National Series set Nov 23-24

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
The country’s young promising swimmers will be competing in the 166th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Swimming Championships Class AB and C Category slated on...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Labor officer gunned down in Manila

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Department of Labor and Employment condemned the killing on Monday of a labor officer in Manila. Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the car being...
Read more

Gazini off to bag Miss U back-to-back win

Latest Stories Arlo Custodio -
0
Miss Universe-Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados says she is determined to snag a back-to-back for the Philippines when she competes in the world’s most prestigious...
Read more

MRT train emits smoke, 530 passengers unloaded

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
SOME 530 passengers had to be unloaded when a north-bound Metro Rail Transit 3 (MRT-3) train emitted smoke at Santolan-Annapolis station on Monday. In a statement...
Read more

Asean leaders snub US meeting

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
BANGKOK: Several Southeast Asian leaders snubbed a meeting with US officials on Monday after President Donald Trump decided not to attend a regional summit in...
Read more

BTS K-pop star investigated over car crash

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
  SEOUL: K-pop megastar and BTS member Jungkook is being investigated over a car accident involving a violation of traffic law on his part, South...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.