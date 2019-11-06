Home Business Corporate News Ayala Land income hits P23B in Jan-Sept

Ayala Land income hits P23B in Jan-Sept

By Tyrone Jasper C. Piad
By Tyrone Jasper C. Piad
LISTED Ayala Land Inc.’s (ALI) net income surged to P23.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019 on the back of higher revenues, mostly from its real estate segment.
In a disclosure on Tuesday, the Ayala-led property developer said the amount was a 12-percent increase from P20.77 billion in the January-to-September 2018 period.
Revenues climbed by 2 percent to P121.7 billion in the nine months ending September, with Ayala Land’s real estate segment contributing P119.7 billion of the total.
The real estate revenues were “supported by office, commercial and industrial lot sales and further boosted by the improving performance of new leasing assets,” the company explained.
“Third-quarter financial results were in line with our expectations, following a similar pattern to what we have seen in the first half of the year. We, however, launched more developments during the period, which we anticipate will help us finish strong in 2019 and provide positive momentum in 2020,” Ayala Land President and Chief Executive Officer Bernard Vincent Dy said in the statement.
As of end-September, Ayala Land has launched P57.3 billion worth of residential projects, P37.8 billion of which were done from July to September alone.
Capital expenditures reached P78.2 billion in the first three quarters amid the expansion in the firm’s residential, leasing and office segments.
Property development revenues hit P85.4 billion, while reservation sales — driven by Alveo and Avida projects — reached P108.5 billion. Office-for-sale earnings grew by 51 percent to P11.1 billion, while sales of commercial and industrial lots jumped by 16 percent to P6.5 billion.
Revenues from commercial leasing increased by 16 percent to P27.6 billion, while those from shopping centers rose by 10 percent to P15 billion, thanks to the improved contribution of new malls that include Ayala Malls Manila Bay — which opened in September and added 161,000 square meters of gross leasable area — and Ayala Malls Feliz.
Office leasing revenues increased by 26 percent to P7.2 billion on the back of strong performance from new offices in Ayala North Exchange, Vertis North and Circuit Makati.
Revenues from the hotels and resorts segment soared by 17 percent to P5.4 billion on account of the solid patronage of Seda Ayala Center Cebu and Lio.
Ayala Land shares ended flat at P49 apiece on Tuesday.

 


OTHER STORIES

Corporate News

Robinsons Land 9-mo earnings up 12%

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
LISTED Robinsons Land Corp. saw its consolidated net income increase by 11.5 percent to P7.31 billion in the first three quarters of the year...
Read more
Corporate News

Century Pacific Food income jumps 10% in Jan-Sept

Eireene Jairee Gomez -
0
LISTED Century Pacific Food Inc. saw its consolidated net income grow by 10 percent to P2.6 billion in the first nine months of 2019. In...
Read more
Corporate News

D&L 9-month profit down 15% to P2B

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
D&L Industries Inc. remains optimistic that it would post better financial results in the coming months after its earnings plunged by double digits in...
Read more
Corporate News

SM Prime 9-mo profit up 18%

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
ROBUST mall and residential segments drove up the nine-month consolidated net income of SM Prime Holdings Inc. by 18 percent to P27.6 billion from...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85. Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of...
Read more

Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area. The GeoAnalytics is...
Read more

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 06, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 06, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.