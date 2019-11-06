Home Business Maritime Protecting the marine environment, saving the archipelago

Protecting the marine environment, saving the archipelago

By BRENDA V. PIMENTEL
By BRENDA V. PIMENTEL

ATTY. BRENDA V. PIMENTEL

The months from August to October of this year had the calendar of maritime Philippines full of activities pertaining to the protection of the marine environment. First came the hosting by the Philippines last August 27 to 29, 2019 of the Second High Level Regional Meeting of the Marine Environment Protection of the South East Asian Seas (Mepseas), a project of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad). The Mepseas project covers the participation of seven Asean countries determined to put up a robust framework for implementing IMO conventions relating to marine environment protection. The Philippines is an active participant of the project.

The MEPSEAS regional meeting in Manila was followed on September 18 to 20, 2019 by the Seminar-Workshop on Ballast Water Management Convention (BWM) under the auspices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources — Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). The BWM convention was recently ratified by the Philippines and is one of the two priority conventions identified by the country under the MEPSEAS project.

On October 7 to 11, the National Legal, Policy and Institutional Reforms (LPIR) Training focused on Implementation (Train-Implement) Course was conducted in Manila as part of the capacity building initiative of the Mepseas project. The course consisting primarily of those involved in the drafting of maritime regulations focused on the legal and technical requirements of the BWM and the Anti-Fouling Systems (AFS) conventions. Another IMO supported national training was delivered on the subject of the International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex V which deals with garbage from ships.

The just-concluded National Marine Summit 2019 convened last October 29 to 30, 2019 had, for most part, sessions which dealt with protecting and saving this archipelago’s marine environment. The Summit showcased the beauty of the archipelago and the richness of the vast waters surrounding the islands. Government, industry, non-government organizations, coastal residents and the public have collectively put efforts to save and resuscitate the marine environment through aggressive awareness programs as well introducing conservation measures as in staking out against discharges of wastes harmful to the environment.


All the aforementioned activities speak of the need for concerted efforts from concerned parties whatever be the reason for them being in this archipelago. Citizens and residents of this archipelago have the most stake in a healthy marine environment. Government has the bounden duty stipulated under Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Constitution to protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature. Everyone who sojourns in this archipelago has the obligation of observing rules and regulations meant to keep the marine environment clean.

But wait, do we have those rules and regulations in place? Many in government in charge of protecting the marine environment would bashfully respond in the affirmative yet promptly cite a disclaimer that another agency is responsible for certain functions related to the marine environment. Or that there is not enough resources to support the performance of tasks related to marine environment protection and many other similar reasons.

We are in the 21st century yet the same issue of in-fighting among government agencies exercising maritime functions persists. The hardliners of the past when protecting agency turfs was the order of the day have long been gone, yet it is distressing that the new corps of government officials have taken the same obstinacy notwithstanding the technological advancement and changes that have re-defined the maritime business.

In the meantime, real and meaningful intervention to protect this archipelago’s marine environment will have to wait. It is heartwarming indeed, that the Highest Court of this archipelago had taken some monumental steps such as the issuance of the continuing mandamus to clean up Manila Bay and most recently the designation of admiralty courts.

The President’s orders to clean up Boracay and the Manila Bay is not lost in the mind of the Filipino. Still, many more say, there is much to be done to clean and save the seas of this archipelago!!!

OTHER STORIES

Maritime

Govt must monitor shipping lines’ collection of surcharges

Genivi Factao -
0
The lack of an enabling law regulating international carriers has limited the government to monitor the imposition of surcharges by international shipping lines. Epictetus Patalinghug,...
Read more
Maritime

A cadet’s journey to seafaring

YASHIKA F. TORIB -
0
In a time when countless maritime experts here and abroad are questioning the quality of the Philippine maritime higher education system, a good number...
Read more
Maritime

PPA increases ability to develop port resilience

Genivi Factao -
0
The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has increased its ability to build port resilience for sustainable development in the country. Lilian Javier, PPA Port Operations and...
Read more
Maritime

APFC launches $8.3-M vessel to ply Mindoro-Coron route

Genivi Factao -
0
Archipelago Philippine Ferries Corp.’s (APFC) newest vessel, named FastCat M15, will be ready to serve the Mindoro to Coron, Palawan route beginning December to bring in more...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85. Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of...
Read more

Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area. The GeoAnalytics is...
Read more

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.