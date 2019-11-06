Protecting the marine environment, saving the archipelago

The months from August to October of this year had the calendar of maritime Philippines full of activities pertaining to the protection of the marine environment. First came the hosting by the Philippines last August 27 to 29, 2019 of the Second High Level Regional Meeting of the Marine Environment Protection of the South East Asian Seas (Mepseas), a project of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad). The Mepseas project covers the participation of seven Asean countries determined to put up a robust framework for implementing IMO conventions relating to marine environment protection. The Philippines is an active participant of the project.

The MEPSEAS regional meeting in Manila was followed on September 18 to 20, 2019 by the Seminar-Workshop on Ballast Water Management Convention (BWM) under the auspices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources — Biodiversity Management Bureau (DENR-BMB) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). The BWM convention was recently ratified by the Philippines and is one of the two priority conventions identified by the country under the MEPSEAS project.

On October 7 to 11, the National Legal, Policy and Institutional Reforms (LPIR) Training focused on Implementation (Train-Implement) Course was conducted in Manila as part of the capacity building initiative of the Mepseas project. The course consisting primarily of those involved in the drafting of maritime regulations focused on the legal and technical requirements of the BWM and the Anti-Fouling Systems (AFS) conventions. Another IMO supported national training was delivered on the subject of the International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex V which deals with garbage from ships.

The just-concluded National Marine Summit 2019 convened last October 29 to 30, 2019 had, for most part, sessions which dealt with protecting and saving this archipelago’s marine environment. The Summit showcased the beauty of the archipelago and the richness of the vast waters surrounding the islands. Government, industry, non-government organizations, coastal residents and the public have collectively put efforts to save and resuscitate the marine environment through aggressive awareness programs as well introducing conservation measures as in staking out against discharges of wastes harmful to the environment.





All the aforementioned activities speak of the need for concerted efforts from concerned parties whatever be the reason for them being in this archipelago. Citizens and residents of this archipelago have the most stake in a healthy marine environment. Government has the bounden duty stipulated under Article II, Section 16 of the 1987 Constitution to protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature. Everyone who sojourns in this archipelago has the obligation of observing rules and regulations meant to keep the marine environment clean.

But wait, do we have those rules and regulations in place? Many in government in charge of protecting the marine environment would bashfully respond in the affirmative yet promptly cite a disclaimer that another agency is responsible for certain functions related to the marine environment. Or that there is not enough resources to support the performance of tasks related to marine environment protection and many other similar reasons.

We are in the 21st century yet the same issue of in-fighting among government agencies exercising maritime functions persists. The hardliners of the past when protecting agency turfs was the order of the day have long been gone, yet it is distressing that the new corps of government officials have taken the same obstinacy notwithstanding the technological advancement and changes that have re-defined the maritime business.

In the meantime, real and meaningful intervention to protect this archipelago’s marine environment will have to wait. It is heartwarming indeed, that the Highest Court of this archipelago had taken some monumental steps such as the issuance of the continuing mandamus to clean up Manila Bay and most recently the designation of admiralty courts.

The President’s orders to clean up Boracay and the Manila Bay is not lost in the mind of the Filipino. Still, many more say, there is much to be done to clean and save the seas of this archipelago!!!